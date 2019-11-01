WATERLOO — DeKalb freshman Lydia Bennett felt a lot of nerves at her first semi-state cross country meet.
She wasn’t uneasy about an important race against top competition. She’s done that for years.
Bennett, DeKalb coach Josh Maple, her teammates and everybody else in the DeKalb contingent pulling for her were on pins and needles, however, waiting to see if her career best time would be enough to capture an individual berth for the state meet.
As it turned out, no worrying was necessary. At 19:04, Bennett was the 10th-best runner not on an advancing team, giving her final spot for this week’s state competition at Terre Haute.
“It was an exciting finish,” coach Josh Maple said. “With them taking out the teams, we weren’t which teams made it. It was tense at the awards ceremony. We didn’t know for sure. You can estimate it, but it’s hard to tell for sure.
“That’s been our goal all year, to get Lydia to state.”
Despite miserable cold, rainy conditions, this year’s semistate was much faster. Last season, 19:35 was good enough to get through.
“It was 30 seconds faster, and that’s a lot in a 5K,” Maple said.
Bennett, too, had nothing to do but wait for the awards to be announced.
“My parents were all around and they were telling me what place I was in,” she said. “I really didn’t know until the awards when they said my name. I was surprised.
“In middle school, I was always dreaming to be at state all four years. When it happened this year it was pretty awesome. My dream came true.”
Bennett was a big reason for that herself, according to her coach.
“Lydia’s a really hard worker,” Maple said. “She ran all three years of middle school and had success. She trained hard over the summer. Ever since middle school, she’s been pushing herself and putting in the work.
“We went to some big meets that had a lot of good runners. She’s used to that competition now.”
She’s appreciative of her coach and teammates in helping in her success. The Baron team advanced to semistate.
“What was most important was my coaches and my teammates,” Bennett said. “They helped push me when everything got tough.
“On the bus, we’re super encouraging. When we do our warmup and stretches, we think positive.”
The Terre Haute course, the site of NCAA championship races several times, has several long sloping hills. With runners pumped for the race, the pace is usually fast right away.
“We didn’t really set a specific goal. This Is a harder course,” Maple said. “If she can get close to her best time and get a year to experience the state meet, then next year we’re going to have a higher goal.”
Maple sees Saturday’s state appearance as the start of an outstanding high school career for Bennett.
“She can definitely place well at state the next few years,” he said. “Our goal this year was to make it to state and she accomplished that. The next few years will be making All-State and just climbing up.
The sky’s the limit. She’s a really hard worker and she’s very talented.”
