WATERLOO — At first glance, Lydia Bennett does not look like a Leatherneck.
On the cross country course or the track, however, the DeKalb senior distance runner is plenty tough and has been a top performer for the Barons, drawing interest from college coaches.
She will indeed be a Leatherneck. She committed to compete in cross country and track at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, Thursday.
Bennett said she’s relieved to have her decision made, and she believes she’s found the perfect fit academically.
“I fell in love with their agriculture program,” she said. “I love how close-knit they are with everything.
“I love how I can do the two majors I wanted, agribusiness and minor in agricultural sales to help work with animals.”
She’ll compete for Trey Brokaw, who will start his third year as the school’s director for track and field and cross country in the fall.
In track, she’ll likely stick with 1,600 and possibly add the 5,000 or 10,000 meters.
The Leathernecks compete in NCAA Division I and the Summit League.
“Their team was super-welcoming. It’s small like the DeKalb team, so I think there will be a lot of fun team bonding,” Bennett said.
“I’m excited to help make a difference at Western. They’re definitely building up their program and I’m really excited to be a part of that.”
Bennett is finishing her final track season with the Barons. She was a state qualifier in the 1,600 last year.
She has been a KPC Media Group All-Area selection in both sports all through high school. She was the All-Area Girls Cross Country Prep of the Year after finishing 14th in the state as a freshman in 2019.
She also made it to state in cross country as a junior, and earned All-Northeast 8 Conference first-team honors in all four seasons at DeKalb.
DeKalb cross country coach Mark Beckmann and track coach Chris McGrew were among the large gathering at Thursday’s signing. Both have been familiar with Bennett throughout her running career.
“Lydia is a great team member,” Beckmann said. “Lydia is going to be there for any teammate no matter what’s going on in their life.
“She’s always going to have a smile on her face at every workout. She always has that positive outlook that every kid wants at practice. She’s going to be a great fit for that program.”
McGrew is happy to see the Barons’ star runner be rewarded for her efforts.
“To be here the last three years to watch her grow as an athlete and as a student has been tremendous,” he said.
“She’s someone who’s driven and dedicated to the sport. She’s very, very coachable and puts forth 100% effort all the time.”
