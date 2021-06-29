NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — After an exciting 7-2 victory to open the ECHL Kelly Cup Finals Friday night, the Fort Wayne Komets lost to the South Carolina Stingrays 4-2 in Game 2 of the best-of-5 series Sunday night at the Carolina Ice Palace.
All the scoring was done in the second period. The Stingrays nearly doubled the Komets in shots on goal as well in that period, 17-9.
Three goals were scored in 56 seconds late in the second period. South Carolina scored two of the goals in between a tally from Fort Wayne’s Stephen Harper to gain and regain a two-goal lead.
Max Novak scored the first goal of the game and had two assists for the Stingrays.
Komet Anthony Nellis scored 18 seconds after Novak’s power-play goal at 2:48 of the second period to tie the contest at 1.
Dylan Ferguson made 26 saves in goal for Fort Wayne.
The rest of the series will be played in Fort Wayne at Memorial Coliseum with full capacity in the arena. Game 3 will be on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 p.m. Game 4 will start at 8 p.m. on Friday. If necessary, Game 5 will be played on Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m.
