DUNLAP — All swimmers from the KPC Media Group area on the girls end saw their seasons come to an end at the IHSAA Concord Sectional Saturday afternoon.
Angola, DeKalb, Eastside and East Noble all had swimmers compete this past weekend for a shot to make the State Finals meet at IUPUI, with all coming up shy of making it there.
Of the four area teams, it was the Hornets who performed the best, placing fifth with 181 points for its best finish ever at the meet. East Noble finished seventh with 143, DeKalb placed ninth with 89 and Eastside placed 10th with 50.
Even though all came up short of heading to Indianapolis, the Hornets continued to make history as they have consistently done throughout the season.
Four Angola school records were broken Friday night in the preliminaries, with two of the same records and two new ones falling in the finals.
On Friday, freshman Ella Sears broke her own school records in the 100-yard freestyle (54.22) and 100 backstroke (1:01.89). Sophomore Frances Krebs broke the 200 free record the same night in a time of 2:00.64. Sears and Krebs were also on the 200 free relay team alongside freshmen Brooke and Taylor Shelburne that broke the school record with a time of 1:46.01.
Saturday afternoon saw Sears break the same two records she had set less than 24 hours prior, setting new marks of 54.08 seconds in the 100 free and 1:02.19 in the 100 backstroke. Her times were good for seventh and fourth respectively.
In addition to the 200 free record, Krebs set a new school record in the 100 butterfly, finishing fifth with a time of 1:02.19.
The last record to fall was in the last event of the day as Sears, Krebs and the Shelburne sisters broke their own record to finish fifth in 3:53.77.
“Our competition here at this sectional is just unbelievable,” Hornets coach Brian Miller said. “Even our school records got us fourth or fifth place, so this is one of the toughest sectionals in the area for sure.”
Including the school records that were set, the Hornets had 25 personal records set over the weekend.
“We obviously have a nice core of young kids,” Miller said. “We’re just going to keep building numbers, building strength and getting kids involved early with the program and keep them involved. It’s looking pretty bright for our girls.”
East Noble had a strong finish in the 200 medley relay championship finals with the team of Paige Anderson, Khloe Pankop, Rylee David and Corinne Wells, finishing sixth in 2:04.08 as the best area team. Anderson also finished seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:06.85) while Wells placed eighth in the 50 free (26.88).
In the 200 free relay championship finals, the team of Pankop, Gracie Marzion, Naomi Schroeder and Meagan Kabrich placed sixth at 1:57.70. The 400 free relay team of Wells, Sydney Burke, Kabrich and Anderson placed seventh at a time of 4:14.56.
The Knights were also the only team in the area to have divers compete with Lily Meyer placing fifth out of 12 divers with a finals score of 391.40 and Megan Stein placing ninth with 268.40.
DeKalb’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams made the championship finals for the Barons. The 200 medley team of Arabella Rogers, Layla Chautle, Caleigh Yarian and Lilly Budde finishing seventh with a time of 2:07.96. The same four swam in the 400 free relay, with the team placing eighth at 4:15.55.
Eastside’s Madison Rohm placed first in the consolation finals of the 100 butterfly to place ninth overall. She finished with a time of 1:06.69. She also finished third in the consolation finals of the 200 free to finish 11th overall in 2:13.62.
The Blazers’ Chloe Buss finished sixth in the consolation heat of the 100 breaststroke to place 14th overall with a time of 1:25.57. She also placed fourth in the consolations of the 500 free to finish 12th overall at 6:06.40.
The team of Rohm, Buss, Laney Millay, Morgan Willibey also competed together in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay finishing tenth in both races in times of 2:28.86 and 2:07.25.
