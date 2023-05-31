Churubusco senior Riley Buroff, Angola senior Alex Meyer and Eastside junior Dane Sebert have dominated their areas of expertise throughout this season.
They will headline the area in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Track & Finals meet this weekend, the boys on Friday and the girls on Saturday. The meets will begin at 3 p.m. on both days at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex on the campus of Indiana in Bloomington.
Buroff, Meyer and Sebert won two events apiece at the Carroll Regional last Thursday.
Buroff won the 400-meter dash and ran the anchor leg of the Eagles’ victorious 4-by-400 relay teams. That team also included Wyatt Neireiter, Evan Palmer and Jackson Fleetwood.
Buroff is seeded third in the 400 at 47.91 seconds and will run in the fastest heat, while the 4-by-400 relay guys are in an intermediate heat after being seeded 13th at 3:23.49.
“Hopefully we can score out of that heat,” Churubusco coach Zach Dock said. “That would be amazing.”
Meyer won the high jump and the long jump. He is also on the anchor leg of the Hornets’ state-qualifying 4-by-400 relay team. Late in the season, he has set school records in the long jump (23 feet, 5 inches), the high jump (6-9) and the 400 (50.61 seconds). He also anchored Angola’s 4-by-400 relay to a school-record time of 3 minutes, 25.90 seconds at the Northeast Corner Conference Meet on May 12.
Meyer is seeded sixth in the long jump (22-9.5) and ninth in the high jump (6-6).
Sebert won the shot put and discus at Carroll’s renovated complex last Thursday. He is seeded fifth in the shot put (59-1.75) and sixth in the discus (169-3).
Also a part of Angola’s 4-by-400 relay are Landon Herbert, Griffin Michael and Jackson Smith. Junior Sam Yarnelle will also be running in Bloomington in the 3,200 after being a regional runner-up.
Along with Buroff and the rest of the 4-by-400 relay from the regional and sectional champion Eagles are Neireiter and Palmer in the 800 and Ethan Smith in the pole vault. Neireiter won the 800 and Palmer was right behind him in second. Smith was the regional runner-up in the pole vault.
Also competing at state from the area on the boys’ side are West Noble’s Drew Yates in the 110 hurdles and Nate Shaw in the 800, Westview freshman Noah Bontrager in the 3,200, and DeKalb’s 4-by-800 relay team of Tim O’Keefe, Matthias Hefty, Nate Fillenwarth and Asher Hallam.
In the girls’ meet, Charger freshman Kayle Jordan will throw the shot and the discus in Bloomington on Saturday. She was second in the shot put and third in the discus at the Carroll Regional on May 23.
The Hornets will be represented at state by Morgan Gaerte in the high jump and the 4-by-400 relay team of Karleigh Gillen, Kylie Caswell, Gracynn Hinkley and Jordan Davenport. Gaerte is seeded 10th in the high jump (5-5).
Other area girls competing at state are DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett in the 1,600, Churubusco’s Rosey Stephens in the pole vault, Eastside’s Lilyan Kreischer in the 400 and Westview’s Lucy Rensberger in the discus.
