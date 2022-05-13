Prep Baseball Fremont defeats LPC
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Lakewood Park 27-2 in five innings on Friday.
Winning pitcher Remy Crabill was 3-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a home run and five runs batted in for the Eagles (17-4). He pitched the first four innings and allowed an unearned run and two hits while striking out six and walking one.
Gabel Pentecost was 4-for-4 for Fremont with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored. Ethan Bock and Corbin Beeman drove in four runs each.
Corbin White was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Panthers (7-6). Carson Lyons walked and drove in a run.
Fremont will host Northridge for a game today at 10 a.m. The Eagles’ home doubleheader with Blackhawk Christian scheduled for today was canceled due to the funeral being held this afternoon for former Braves and LPC boys basketball coach Marc Davidson, who died on Monday.
Blazers defeat Concordia
BUTLER — Pitchers Jack Buchanan and Caeden Moughler held Concordia to just hits as Eastside scored a 7-2 non-conference win Friday.
Buchanan pitched the first six innings, striking out eight while walking five. Both Cadet runs were unearned as Eastside committed four errors. Moughler pitched an inning of relief, striking out two with no walks.
The Blazers (16-4) scored five times in the third inning and added two more in the fifth. The Cadets (8-12) picked up single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
All nine Eastside hits were singles. Laithyn Cook and Ryder Reed had two hits each. Reed and Moughler drove in two runs apiece and Nick Snyder had one RBI. Cook and Hugh Henderson each scored twice.
Eastside hosts Heritage Monday before returning to conference play at Central Noble Tuesday and at home Thursday with Westview.
Warriors prevail over PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview overcame seven errors and issuing five walks to defeat Prairie Heights 9-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
The Warriors (11-5, 7-1 NECC) scored in the final four innings to pull away.
Bucky Lehman was 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two runs batted in for Westview. Braden Kauffman had two hits and three stolen bases. Matty Mortrud drove in two runs. Jayce Brandeberger and Alex Yoder each scored twice.
Micah Miller and Mortrud combined on the five-hitter and allowed no earned runs. Miller went the first three and two-thirds innings to get the win, allowing three hits and striking out three.
Sam Levitz had two hits and Maverick Deveau drove in two runs for the Panthers (7-10, 2-5).
Fremont Eagles beat Lakers
FREMONT — Nick Miller and Gabel Pentecost each hit two home runs to lead Fremont to an 11-1 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Lakeland Thursday in five innings.
Miller drove in five runs. Pentecost’s homers were both solo shots.
Ethan Bock was the starting and winning pitcher for the Eagles (7-1 NECC), allowing an unearned run and three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Fremont drew seven walks. Bock and Beeman also scored two runs each. Remy Crabill doubled.
On Wednesday in Ligonier, the Lakers defeated West Noble 12-1 in six innings.
Lakeland freshman Carson Mickem pitched five scoreless innings for the win, allowing only two hits while striking out five. He also had two hits and drove in four runs offensively.
Mark Wells had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Lakers. Caedan Caballero, Drannon Miller and Jayden Marshall also scored two runs apiece.
Jonathan Schwartz, Jordan Eash, Kolby Knox and Jaylun Shaffer had a hit apiece for the Chargers.
Warriors too much for ’Busco
EMMA — Westview put it to Churubusco 11-1 in six innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Freshman Max Engle pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks for the Warriors.
Mason Wire was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a run scored and four runs batted in for Westview. Braden Kauffman scored three runs and stole two bases. Micah Miller singled, doubled and drove in a run. Matty Mortrud scored two runs, doubled and walked.
Keaton Blessing hit a solo home run in the sixth inning for the Eagles’ lone run.
Cougars down Hornets
ALBION — Central Noble won 5-2 over Angola in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Cade Weber pitched a complete game win for the Cougars. Will Hoover homered and drove in two runs, and Chase Spencer had two hits.
Zak Hill and Kyle Brandt each had two hits and a run batted in for the Hornets. Peyton Fulton also had two hits. Landon Gorrell started on the mound and took the loss, striking out four in four and two-thirds innings.
Panthers fall to Fairfield
BENTON — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield 4-0 in Northeast Corner Conference action on Thursday.
Owen Miller threw a complete game shutout for the Falcons with eight strikeouts and two walks, and also drove in two runs on offense. Dylan Weaver and Owen Garrison each had two hits, a walk and a run scored.
LPC ekes past Bruins
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeated Bethany Christian 2-1 Thursday. It was the Panthers’ seventh win of the season.
Kayden Kirtley pitched a complete game win with seven strikeouts and had a two-run hit for LPC. Gabe Dager and Corbin White each had two hits and scored a run.
Prep Softball Lakers hold off Fremont
FREMONT — Lakeland scored plenty early on Thursday and fended off a late Fremont rally to beat the Eagles 8-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Vistula Park.
Sophomores Jaden Moore and Cassidi Parham and senior Luci Cook had three hits apiece for the Lakers. Moore also drove in five runs. Parham also walked and pitched a complete game win, allowing four earned runs and six hits and striking out eight. Cook also scored three runs and stole a base.
Lakeland had 14 hits. Kasey Priestley and Breanna Lovelace added two hits each.
Sydney Hinchcliffe pitched a complete game, homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Eagles. Jada Rhonehouse also had two hits. Lexi Stevens walked twice, singled, scored a run , and had an RBI.
Heights dealt close loss
BENTON — A comeback for Prairie Heights fell short in a 7-6 Northeast Corner Conference loss at Fairfield on Thursday.
The Falcons led 5-0 after two innings and added on in the late innings while weathering the Panthers’ rally.
Lillie Booher was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a runs scored and two runs batted in for the Panthers. Adilyn Smith had two hits, Shyanne Duncan had two RBIs, and Kalli Aaron stole two bases.
Freshman pitcher Emily McCrea gave Heights a chance to come back, allowing only two earned runs in four innings of relief with three strikeouts.
Hornets rout Central Noble
ALBION — Angola defeated Central Noble 12-2 in six innings on the Cougars’ Softball VIP Night Thursday.
Harper Henney was 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three runs batted in to lead the Hornets. Alyssa Kyle had two doubles and three RBIs, and allowed two unearned runs, three hits and only one walk in a complete game win. Leah Snyder also had three RBIs.
Libby Goldey singled and walked for CN.
Garrett falls to powerful Lions
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Garrett lost to Leo 10-0 in five innings Thursday.
Anna Woods and Madyn Mohr combined on a two-hit shutout for the Lions. Woods got the win, striking out four in the first three innings.
Woods and Joslynn Peters each had two hits and two runs batted in for Leo.
Boys Prep Golf Fremont tops ’Busco, Heights
CHURUBUSCO — Fremont shot a season-best 161 at Eel River Friday to defeat Churubusco and Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Churubusco shot 188, and the Panthers had 192.
Lukas Berlew and Jake Allman were co-medalists with 38s to lead the Eagles (8-4, 6-3 NECC). Josh Sherbondy added a solid 40.
On Wednesday at Meadow Valley in Middlebury, Heights lost to Northridge, who shot 159. Raider Brock Reschly was medalist with a 36.
Knights best Vikings
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Huntington North 161-168 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Thursday.
Caden Anderson led the Knights with a 36. Ryan Norden had a 39, and Nate Bowker added a season-best 43.
The Vikings won the junior varsity match 197-211.
Garrett second to Falcons, Chargers third
SYRACUSE — Garrett was second to Fairfield, 177-188, in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Maxwelton. West Noble was third with 214.
Falcon freshman Brayden Miller was medalist with an even par 36.
On Wednesday at Glendarin Hills in Angola, the Railroaders won a three-team NECC match with 172. Angola was second with 187, and Eastside was third with 221.
Garrett freshman Carter Demske was medalist with a 37. Mason Gruner, AJ Hersel and Walker Blaschak all sot 45s for the Hornets.
Prep Girls Tennis Columbia City tops Barons
COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City was a 3-2 winner over DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Friday.
No. 2 singles player Sophie Pfister won for the Barons along with the No. 2 doubles unit of Evie Pepple and Bella Brunson.
The Eagles also won the junior varsity match 5-1. Alexis Leco won a singles match for DeKalb.
Thursday, the Barons won 3-2 at Bellmont, also in NE8 play.
Pfister and Lauren Blythe picked up singles wins for the Barons, with the No. 1 doubles team of Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick also winning.
Friday’s results
Columbia City 3, DeKalb 2
Singles: 1. Kyndra Sheets (CC) def. Ella Cruz 6-1, 6-4. 2. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Maddie Miller 6-1, 6-2. 3. Ali Alonso (CC) def. Lauren Blythe 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Anna Schrader-Mollie McCoy def. Kennlee Dick-Maddie Hickman 6-4, 6-4. 2. Bella Brunson-Evie Pepple (DK) def. Olivia Woodward-Ashley Hoskins 6-3, 6-1.
Thursday’s results
DeKalb 3, Bellmont 2
Singles: 1. Olivia Selking (Bel) def. Ella Cruz 6-0, 6-3. 2. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Emma Faurote 6-1, 6-2. 3. Lauren Blythe (DK) def. Leila Jin 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Kennlee Dick (DK) def. Dana Schirack-Ella Kintz 6-2, 6-2. 2. Marisol Jackson-Isabella Ortiz (Bel) def. Evie Pepple-Bella Brunson 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
LPC beat by Cavaliers
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park ended its regular season Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Canterbury. The Panthers also fell in the junior varsity dual.
The LPC varsity team finished the regular season with nine dual victories. It will play in the Angola Sectional, which starts on Wednesday.
Churubusco tops Chargers
LIGONIER — Churubusco topped West Noble 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday.
The Chargers won the junior varsity dual 3-2.
Churubusco 3, West Noble 2
Singles: 1. Kendall Stuckey (CH) def. Avery Kruger 6-3, 6-1. 2. Kaylynn Boggess (CH) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-4, 6-3. 3. Kora Hilbish (WN) def. Allissa Powell 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Jenny Moreno-Callista Replogle (WN) def. Jalynn Skinner-Mallory Johnson 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. 2. Addy Winget-Reagan Baker (CH) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Bethany Trinklein 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
Cougars lose to Fairfield
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Fairfield 5-0 on Wednesday. The Falcons completed an undefeated Northeast Corner Conference dual season.
Fairfield won the junior varsity dual 2-0.
Fairfield 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Naomi Leffers 6-0, 6-0. 2. Faith Bontrager (FF) def. Sarah Pilnock 6-0, 6-0. 3. Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Avery Phillips 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Elle Branneman-Abby Gall (FF) def. Lydia Replogle-Maddie Toner 6-2, 6-2. 2. Kate McGuire-Amanda McGuire (FF) def. Natalie Moore-Jacelyn Hawk 6-0, 6-1.
Prep Gymnastics Lakers Schiffli, Rasler receive All-American honors
LAGRANGE — Lakeland gymnasts Emma Schiffli and Alayna Rasler both received All-American honors from this past season by the National High School Gymnastics Association.
The sophomore Schiffli and the freshman Rasler were both named Academic All-Americans for having better than a 3.75 grade point average as a varsity competitor.
Schiffli also was named an All-American on the vault with season scoring average of 8.85. The qualifying average was 8.7.
College Baseball Trine’s Warner, Hoogewerf make All-MIAA Second Team
FREELAND, Mich. — Senior outfielder Brenden Warner and sophomore starting pitcher Josh Hoogewerf represented Trine on the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Second Team. They both received all-conference honors for the first time in their collegiate careers.
The All-MIAA baseball teams were announced on Friday.
Warner was fifth in the MIAA in hits with 51 and seventh in the conference in batting average at .359 (51-142). The Richland, Michigan, resident also led the Thunder in extra-base hits with 13, including 12 doubles, and total bases with 65.
Warner also had 22 runs scored and 14 runs batted in. He had a .958 fielding percentage with only three errors in 58 fielding chances.
Hoogewerf was third in the MIAA in both earned run averages (4.04 and both innings pitched (62 and one-third). He was also fifth in the league in strikeouts with 42.
Hoogewerf started 10 of the 12 games in appeared in and was 1-5. He allowed 63 hits and fielded all 10 of chances cleanly with six assists and four putouts. The Crown Point resident allowed two runs or less in seven of his starts.
Regular season champion Hope swept the major conference awards. Senior outfielder Evan Maday was named MIAA Position Player of the Year and senior Sean Hoey was named Pitcher of the Year.
