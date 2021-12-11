ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team had no problems with Olivet in a 78-20 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association win to cap a Thunder doubleheader on Community Day Saturday at the MTI Center.
In the first game, the Trine men made a furious rally from a big deficit against Wisconsin-La Crosse in a matchup of ranked NCAA Division III teams. The 13th-ranked Eagles hung on to beat the No. 16 Thunder 68-61.
On Community Day, anyone attending received free admission to the basketball doubleheader. This is the first of three Community Day basketball doubleheaders that Trine will have this season.
Trine women 78, Olivet 20
Having outscored the Comets 34-5 in the third quarter, the NCAA DIII No. 7 Thunder cruised to their fourth straight victory to improve to 8-1 (3-0 MIAA). Trine led the Comets (2-8, 0-3) 26-10 at halftime and 60-15 after the third quarter.
“I thought we played really well defensively,” Thunder coach Andy Rang said. “The first half we kind of missed some easy shots but moved the ball better and really started attacking the middle of the zone in the third quarter.”
Trine was led by Kelsy Taylor with 12 points and five rebounds. Kayla Wildman added 11 points and three assists, while Sam Underhill had 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
“Today was a big day for us, not only as a program but as a university,” Rang said. “It’s been hard over the last few years with COVID-19 and not having people in the stands. These kinds of days where we can maybe get some new fans is really important for us because we’re going to need them next Saturday against Hope.”
The Thunder will host the No. 1 ranked Flying Dutch this Saturday. The Dutch are riding a 54-game winning streak coming into Angola and tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Wisconsin-La Crosse 68,
Trine men 61
It wasn’t the greatest of scenarios for the Thunder.
They found themselves in quite the shooting slump and trailed 40-19 at halftime.
Down by as many as 23 points in the second half, the Thunder scratched and clawed their way back into the game to cut the deficit to as few as six, before late free throws by the Eagles all but sealed Trine’s third loss of the season, losing 68-61.
The Thunder (5-3) shot 32 percent (8-25) and were 0-7 from three-point range in the first half. Meanwhile, the Eagles shot 65 percent from the field and made four 3-pointers.
Trine was also without one of its starters, junior forward Brent Cox, who has averaged 6.1 points per game and 5.3 rebounds in seven games this season.
The second half was a complete opposite Thunder team, with Trine outscoring the Eagles 42-28, with many of those points coming from Nick Bowman, Mitchell Geller or Aiden Warzecha.
At the 12:02 mark of the second half, guard Henry Noone gave La Crosse (8-2) its biggest lead of the game with a 3-pointer.
Down 19 with 8:48 to go, Bowman made a layup to start a 10-0 run with Warzecha and guard Connor Jones over the next two and a half minutes to pull the game back within single digits.
Bryce Williams would make two 3-pointers in the quarter and Warzecha would hit one with 34 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to six, but that is as close as the Thunder would get.
Bowman led the Thunder with 17 points. Warzecha added 16 while Geller scored 11 and had six rebounds. Jones was just shy of a double-double, recording nine points and eight rebounds.
It is the third loss in four games for the Thunder as they will try to reverse their fortune Saturday when they travel to Anderson, with a tip-off time of 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.