ORLND — The Vermont Settlement Days 5K Run took place on Saturday morning.
The overall winner was Wilson Whicker of Uniondale in a time of 16 minutes, 8.50 seconds. The women’s winner was Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley in 19:35.29.
A total of 106 people finished the race in one of four running events put on by Land of Lakes Running Club throughout the year.
Randy Houser of the Land of Lakes Running Club thanks the town of Orland and the Orland police and fire departments for their incredible support for the running event.
Vermont Settlement
Days 5K Run
Saturday’s top 50 finishers
1. Wilson Whicker, Uniondale, 16:08.50; 2. Sam Yarnelle, Angola, 17:03.40; 3. Shaun Hamilton, Pleasant Lake, 17:39.50; 4. Alex Burney, Angola, 17:53.49; 5. Kyle Foulk, Coldwater, Michigan, 18:20.54; 6. Kawliga Glasgo, Hudson, 18:31.84; 7. Tanner Wall, Fremont, 18:36.42; 8. Gavin Hinkley, Angola, 18:45.52; 9. Reeves Johnson, Fremont, 18:51.15; 10. Gracynn Hinkley, Angola, 19:35.29; 11. Ashley Case, Angola, 19:45.83; 12. Morgan Gannon, Mishawaka, 19:54.41; 13. Cooper Enyeart, Angola, 20:17.97; 14. Shawn Smith, Boonville, 20:28.41; 15. Little Jon, 20:30.76; 16. Gage Forrest, Fremont, 20:42.97; 17. Ruben Falcon, Goshen, 20:45.36; 18. Nick Allen, 20:46.52; 19. Clark Reed, Ligonier, 20:57.06; 20. Stephanie Burkholder, Goshen, 21:09.84; 21. Karen Killian, Bryan, Ohio, 21:25.40; 22. Allan Steele, 21:45.40; 23. Adam Buell, Angola, 21:45.98; 24. Katie Berlew, Fremont, 21:54.43; 25. Brady Baas, 22:03.03.
26. Natalie Gochenour, Fremont, 22:14.44; 27. Corey Peet, Angola, 22:20.71; 28. Jeff Martin, Angola, 22:19.86; 29. Bryan Shutt, Fremont, 22:17.47; 30. Tim Thober, Angola, 22:28.44; 31. Garret Kelley, Angola, 22:41.42; 32. Robert Whicker, Uniondale, 22:56.31; 33. Zak Hill, Pleasant Lake, 23:03.88; 34. Jason Johnson, Howe, 23:08.07; 35. Kristen Shutt, Fremont, 23:07.56; 36. Grace Schmucker, Angola, 23:31.51; 37. Grady Hoover, Angola, 23:25.86; 38. Christopher Jordan, Fremont, 23:35.24; 39. Mike Kelly, 23:38.84; 40. Timothy Gorman, Fremont, 23:57.05, 41. Ethan Bock, Fremont, 24:06.13, 42. Kayla McCullough, Angola, 24:06.75; 43. Mike Walters, Angolas, 24:14.90; 44. Brad McGraw 24:17.90; 45. Holly Schneider, Angola, 24:29.07; 46. Andrew Joseph, Sturgis, Mich., 24:37.36; 47. Erik Sabaitis, Coldwater, Mich., 24:34.60; 48. Victoria Hill, Hamilton, 24:37.59; 49. Alex Wilder, 25:18.35; 50. Tim Minor, Colon, Mich., 25:26.48.
