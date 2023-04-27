WATERLOO — East Noble recovered a little better from giving up a big inning, adding on to its early outburst and keeping DeKalb in check on the way to an 18-7 win Wednesday.
After two errors cleared the way for six unearned runs by the Knights in the top of the first, they scored multiple runs in each of the last four innings, including two four-run frames to pull away.
DeKalb batted around and scored five times in the second to pull within a run, but managed just two unearned runs in the sixth after that.
Cadence Smith scattered eight hits in pitching East Noble to the win. She struck out eight and walked four. She helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Right fielder Laney Schlichtenmyer had a huge day for the Knights, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a triple and driving in four runs. No. 9 hitter Hadliegh Eling had a single, double and triple, driving in a run with each.
Sadie Helmkamp had two doubles, one of which came with the bases loaded and chased three Knight runners home. Leadoff batter Elliot Rouch and Kirsten Ritchie also had two hits each.
Kylie Anderson swatted a two-run homer in the fourth.
Delaney Cox led the Barons’ offense by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Serena Wineland had two hits. Kayla Leins had a two-run triple in DeKalb’s big second inning. Katie Waters had an RBI double in the sixth.
Summer Haverstock and Amara Anglin shared the pitching duties for DeKalb.
