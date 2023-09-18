NEW PRAIRIE — Westview swept the boys and girls championships in Class A at the New Prairie Invitational last Saturday.
The Warrior girls tallied 54 points, edging out second-place Kouts (60).
Westview was paced by sophomore Bailey Manns, who placed third overall in 20 minutes, 50.6 seconds. Adelyn Rainsberger was sixth (21:21.1). Gwendolynn Owsley finished 13th (21:57.5). Emelia Mendoza was 16th (22:07.4). Annagail Warrener came in 32nd in 22:59.6.
For the Westview boys, who won the team title with 74 points, Noah Bontrager won the race (16:18.4). Daniel Yoder (17:12.8) and Nick Bontrager (17:12.8) were seventh and eighth, respectively. Christien Noward was 18th (17:44.9). Cole Bontrager rounded out the Warriors’ top five in 42nd (18:35.2).
Angola’s girls finished 11th in Class AA. Ava Budak had the Hornets’ top finish, coming in ninth (20:09.9).
In Class AAA, Angola’s boys finished 13th. Sam Yarnelle scored the Hornets’ top finish in eighth (15:59.9). Gavin Hinkley was 18th (16:29.7).
East Noble’s girls finished fifth in the team standings. The Knights were led by Addison Lindsey, who finished sixth (19:08.6). Chloe Gibson was 21st (19:59.9). Julie Crow followed in 24th (20:04.1), followed by Johanna Carpenter in 70th (21:09.8) and Macey Colin in 81st (21:29.4).
East Noble’s boys finished 21st, getting their top effort from Thomas Brinker, who came in 80th (17:44.8).
Back in Class A, Fremont was 21st in the boys’ meet with 567 and only had two harriers in the girls’ meet.
Hallie Shrewsburg was 20th to lead the Eagles in the girls’ meet in 22:16.3.
For the Fremont boys, Shaun Fansler was 51st overall in 18:59.7, Gauge Underwood was 108th in 20:59.5 and Tristan Price was 117th in 21:11.3.
West Noble Invitational
In Ligonier, the Chargers were third in the girls meet and eighth in the boys meet to lead area teams.
In the girls’ meet, West Noble finished just behind second place Northrop, 114-120. Carroll was fourth with 112 and Columbia City was fifth with 128.
Homestead won the meet with 27 points. The Spartans had five finishers in the top eight and 10 girls finish in the top 19. Homestead senior Addison Knoblauch won the race in 17:28, followed by freshman Rowyn Norris of Leo in second at 18:48 and ninth grader Kenya Leitch of Columbia City in third place at 18:51.7.
Prairie Heights was eighth with 290, Churubusco was 12th with 346, Garrett was 14th with 377, Eastside was 17th with 448, DeKalb was 18th with 351, Lakeland was 20th with 494 and Central Noble was 21st with 518.
In the boys’ meet, West Noble was eighth with 272 points, followed by Garrett in ninth with 289. DeKalb was 13th with 367 points with Central Noble 15th with 424, Lakeland 18th at 500, Eastside 21st with 527, Prairie Heights 23rd with 583 and Hamilton 25th with 774.
Led by race winner Owen Jackson in 16:05.8, Oak Hill won with 50 points. Homestead was second with 64, followed by Wabash (146), Columbia City (156) and Leo (160) to round out the top five.
In the girls’ meet, Heights’ Ashlynn Myers was the top area finisher in 12th place in 19:57.1. Charger Trinity Parson was 18th in 20:25.7. West Noble’s Lanie Martin was 22nd in 20:32.9, and Panther Katia Fernandez was 25th in 20:35.3.
West Noble’s Ava Bish was 31st in 20:53.8. Charger teammate Mya Emmert was 33rd in 10:59.7. Garrett freshman Elly Cossairt 35th in 21:06.2, and DeKalb senior Olivia Woodcox was 38th in 21:14.6. Blazer Karly Kaufmann was 40th in 21:18.6, Laker freshman Reggie Sunderland was 41st in 21:23.7, and Charger senior Rachel Klages was 43rd in 21:30.4.
Senior Jorja DeBolt led Churubusco in 55th place in 22:00.1. Marilyn Sajdak was 72nd in 22:21.9, and Ella Elias was 75th in 22:27.5.
Alyssa Spohr paced Central Noble in 81st in 22:36.6, and Makenna Malcolm was 97th in 23:30.6.
In the boys’ meet, Railroader senior Gavin Weller was the top area finisher in 17:04.8, followed by Eastside sophomore Andrew Strong in 15th in 17:07.3. Baron senior William Haupert was 20th in 17:15.5, and classmate Timothy O’Keefe was 23rd in 17:17.9.
Junior Landon Jaeger led Lakeland in 24th in 17:25.6. Charger Evan Rodriguez was 32nd in 17:33.2, and senior Evan Palmer led Churubusco in 39th place in 17:41.3.
Junior Malachi Malcolm led CN in 45th at 17:48.2, and Garrett freshman Carter Coffman was 50th in 17:51.8.
Dyllan Prater led PH in 111th place in 18:56.4. Marine Robert Schiek was 175th in 20:48.4.
South Adams Invitational
In Berne, Lakewood Park freshman Zander Ritenour was the overall winner of the boys’ race this past Saturday. Ritenour ran a 16:31.70 to outpace Bluffton’s Tyler Godwin by 14 seconds.
Panther senior Jackson Vandevelde was sixth in 17:29.30.
The Panther boys finished third as a team.
Sophie Haslett finished fifth in the girls race (20:52.60).
