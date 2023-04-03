FREMONT — One big inning was more than enough for DeKalb in Monday’s baseball season opener at Fremont.
Senior right-hander Donnie Wiley threw a four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and only one walk as the Barons defeated the Eagles 7-0.
Wiley punctuated the victory by striking out the side in order in the seventh inning.
After single runs in the first and second innings, the Barons erupted for five in the third, which featured a two-run homer by Parker Smith and a two-run triple by Aydan Parr.
“We’re proud of Donnie coming out here and doing his job,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “Thirteen K’s and we played good defense behind him.
“Offensively we had one breakout inning. Other than that some tough outs and once those start falling, I’ll take our guys against anybody come late May.”
Ethan Jordan had an RBI double in the big inning. Tegan Irk was 3-for-4 and also homered. Smith and Alex Leslie had two hits each and Will Seigel also tripled.
“I tip my cap to them. They’re a very good hitting team,” Fremont coach Ian Burkhart said. “They were able to put the ball wherever they wanted to, one through nine.”
Bice said, “It makes my job tough. One through nine I could put anyone anywhere in the lineup and they can do the job.”
Colten Guthrie moved in from shortstop to settle the game down for the Eagles, hurling four innings of scoreless relief. He allowed only three hits and struck out seven.
He was greeted rudely by Seigel’s triple in the fifth, but got out of the inning with no runs scoring.
“He throws pretty well,” Burkhart said. “He’s able to command multiple pitches, especially for a young guy. He’s only a sophomore.
“We’ve got a pretty young squad. The best thing we can do is continue to do our thing and we’re going to continue to grow.”
