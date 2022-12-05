College Basketball Brown, Michigan women take Big Ten opener
ANN ARBOR — Former DeKalb standout Leigha Brown had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists as Michigan opened Big Ten play with a 77-66 win over Northwestern Sunday.
Brown scored to finish an 8-0 run for the Wolverines (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) in the fourth quarter that broke a tie and produced a 61-53 lead.
Brown is averaging 14.4 points a game and five assists a game this season.
College Football Angola’s Brandt plays in Big 10 championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue junior Ryan Brandt of Angola played on special teams for the Boilermakers in the Big 10 Championship Game Saturday night against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium. Purdue lost to the Wolverines 43-22.
Brandt, a safety, has played in all 13 games for the Boilermakers this season primarily on special teams. He made a solo tackle in three different games, at Indiana on Nov. 26, against Indiana State on Sept. 10 and in the season opener against Penn State on Sept. 1.
Brandt and the Boilermakers (8-5) will play former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers (9-4) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Prep Swimming Hornets 3rd in Goshen Relays
GOSHEN — The Angola girls and boys swim teams joined forces to place third on the Goshen Co-Ed Relays on Saturday. The Hornets won five relay races.
On the girls’ side, Angola won the girls’ 200-yard medley relay with the team of Ella Sears, Brooke Shelburne, Frances Krebs and Taylor Shelburne. It won the 200 butterfly relay with Sears, Krebs, Brooke Shelburne and Makayla Zeeb, and was first in the 200 backstroke relay with Sears, Krebs, Taylor Shelburne and McKenna Powers.
The Hornets won the boys’ 200 backstroke relay with the team of Isaac Sanders, Ollie Koch, Vaughn Cooper and Ethan Sanders. The Sanders brothers and the Shelburne sisters combined to win the 400 individual medley co-ed relay.
College Track & Field Trine starts indoor season
Trine University track and field athletes started indoor action late last week.
Several Thunder athletes were at the Early Bird Open at Defiance College in Ohio on Friday night.
On the women’s side, Garrett freshman Jordan Baer was among four Trine athletes to tie for first in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 9 feet, 5.75 inches. Junior Andrea Rodeheffer, sophomore Morgan Moslow and freshman Avery Boyce also tied first. Thunder freshman Megan Large was next in the standings at 8-11.75.
Senior Madelyn Summers, an East Noble High School graduate, was second in both the shot put and weight throw. She threw the weight 43-10.75 and threw the shot 38-2.75.
For the Trine men, senior Theodore Samra was second in both the shot put and weight throw and classmate Jacob Barkey was third in both events. Samra threw the shot a collegiate career-best 48-7.25 and threw the weight 55-6.5. Barkey, a DeKalb graduate, threw the weight 53-11 and threw the shot 39-10.
Thunder sophomores Blake Lude and Nathan Leap both cleared 12-6 in the long jump.
On Saturday at the Wittenberg Tiger Opener in Ohio, Trine sophomore Lydia Randolph ran a career-best time in the 5,000-meter run of 17 minutes, 48.6 seconds.
The Thunder teams will take part in Indiana Tech’s Strive for Greatness Invitational this coming Saturday at the Turnstone Center in Fort Wayne.
