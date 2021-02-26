Boys Basketball Fremont wins final home contest
FREMONT — Fremont won for the sixth time in the last seven games with a 54-50 victory over Adams Central in the Eagles’ home finale Wednesday night.
The Eagles started well, but the Flying Jets chased them down in the second quarter and nonconference contest was close the rest of the way.
Fremont (9-11) couldn’t make free throws in the final minute after Adams Central (8-13) had to make some fouls late to get the Eagles to the bonus and to the foul line. Fremont had two offensive rebounds off missed free throws to secure the win.
Ethan Bontrager led the Eagles with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. The sophomore hit four three-pointers. Gabel Pentecost had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Fremont honored seniors Kameron Colclasure, Kaleb Gannon, Garrett Kelly and Christian Bice on senior night. Colclasure had four points, six assists and two rebounds. Gannon was big in the second quarter and made all four field-goal attempts for eight points. He also had two rebounds and a steal. Kelly played a little over two minutes.
Bice saw action in the closing seconds. He has been the energetic, creative leader of the cheering at the end of the bench all season long. Classmate Emily Meyers called that group “the hype squad” during a Fremont Eagles Network game broadcast earlier in the season.
Ethan Poling had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Flying Jets, who lost their fifth straight game and eight out of their last nine contests.
FHS provides sectional ticket information
WATERFORD MILLS — Admission will be capped for each game of next week’s Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional at 250 spectators.
Tickets will cost $6 per game. No sectional season tickets will be sold. The admission is good for only the one game you have tickets for.
Fremont will be playing in the second semifinal next Friday at approximately 7:45 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s first game between Hamilton and Lakewood Park Christian. Doors will not be open for this game any earlier than 7:15 p.m. The gym will be cleared after the first semifinal game between the host Bruins and Elkhart Christian.
Each sectional rostered player will receive two vouchers that will assure admission for two family members. There will also be 150 general admission tickets for sale at the door for each sectional game.
College Hockey Trine men fall in overtime
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Trine’s NCAA men’s hockey team lost to Marian, Wisconsin, 2-1 in overtime in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association play Wednesday night.
The Thunder scored in the final minute of regulation with the extra attacker to tie the game, but the Sabre Jack Sampson scored the game-winning goal with 14 seconds left in overtime.
With the goalie pulled for the Thunder, Brendan Prappas scored for Trine with 29 seconds left in the third period on an assist from Brandon Krumpschmid to even the game at 1.
Shane Brancato made 35 saves in goal for the Thunder, who have an overall record of 3 wins, 6 losses in regulation time or overtime, zero ties and one shootout loss. Marian is 5-5.
Trine was recently given two forfeit wins over Lake Forest from games called off on Feb. 12 and 13 due to a COVID-19 outbreak among much of the Lake Forest team that was fueled by a gathering of students at a dormitory in late January. However, those results do not officially count toward either team’s overall record.
High Schools Fremont announces winter awards nights
FREMONT — Fremont High School will be having awards programs for its winter sports programs in early March. All of them will start at 7 p.m. at the school’s auditorium.
The girls basketball awards program is on Wednesday. The cheerleading program is on March 8, and the wrestling awards program is on March 9.
The boys basketball awards program is initially scheduled for March 11. However, FHS athletic director Roger Probst said that could be moved depending on what the varsity team does in the Class 1A state tournament, which starts next week for the Eagles in the Bethany Christian Sectional.
Wrestling
Locomotives top DeKalb in dual
GARRETT — Garrett defeated DeKalb 45-37 in a middle school dual match Wednesday.
Brock McCartney (75 pounds), Jaydin Stevens-Dewitt (110), Caider Hefty (117), Xavier Nusbaum (125) and Cameron Ruble (175) won by pin for Garrett.
Ramon Sierra, Abrum Swathwood, Brayden Nusbaum, Chase Egly and Owen Baldwin won by decision for the Locomotives.
