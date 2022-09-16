Prep Volleyball Barons defeat Knights
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated East Noble 25-9, 31-29, 25-12 in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for both teams on Thursday.
Sophia Jackson had 18 assists, eight kills and three aces for the Barons (10-7, 1-0 NE8). Brooklyn Barkhaus and Paige Langschwager each had seven kills. Barkhaus also had two blocks.
Kayla Leins had 14 digs, four aces and two assists for DeKalb. Lillie Cserep had 10 assists and four digs. Regan Nordmann chipped in five kills and two blocks. Juli Plummer had six digs, and Olivia Kracium had three blocks.
Kinsey Cole picked up her 500th career dig for the Knights (5-14, 0-1).
Chargers sweep Cougars
LIGONIER — West Noble swept Central Noble 25-16, 28-26, 25-20 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Alexia Mast had 20 assists and 14 digs for the Chargers (5-10, 3-3 NECC). Jada Nelson had 20 digs, and Alayna DeLong had eight kills. Molly Jones had seven kills and two blocks. Tori Gomez had five kills and four aces. Emily Thompson had six aces.
Kyndal Pease had 21 digs and two aces for the Cougars (5-11, 0-5). Ella Zolman had seven kills. Kennedy Vice and Bella Worman each had 10 assists. Grace Swank and Lydia Replogle each had three blocks. Kyleigh Egolf had two aces.
Central Noble won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-20. Miah Hilbish had eight kills, eight assists and a block for West Noble, and Chloe Sprague had 15 digs.
At Albion on Tuesday, the Cougars lost to Whitko 25-21, 25-18, 25-20. Pease had 10 digs and three aces for the Cougars. Worman had 10 assists, and Zolman had seven kills.
Lakers beaten by Falcons
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday night.
Peyton Hartsough had nine kills and 10 digs for the Lakers (7-7, 3-2 NECC). Justice Haston had 26 assists and two aces. Adelyn Dininny had 15 digs, and Kaitlyn Keck had eight kills. The Falcons are 13-4, 5-1.
In other area action Thursday, Lakewood Park earned a sweep at Garrett, Prairie Heights rallied from two sets down at home to defeat Eastside 24-26, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 16-14; and Fremont won at Hamilton 25-23, 25-16, 25-8.
At Hamilton, Claire Foulk had 26 assists and five aces for Fremont. Paige Baker had 13 kills, and Addy Parr had seven digs.
Boys Prep Tennis Warriors top Falcons on senior day, take NECC lead
EMMA — Westview took the Northeast Corner Conference showdown against Fairfield 3-2 on senior day Thursday.
The No. 3 singles match ended up deciding the dual as Warrior Kylen Bender defeated Seth Yoder 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
Westview also had straight-set victories from Isaiah Hostetler at No. 1 singles and from Jethro Hostetler at No. 2 singles.
Westview 3, Fairfield 2
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Garrett Stoltzfus 6-2, 6-2. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Cooper LeCount 7-6 (7-2), 6-1. 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Seth Yoder 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brandon Kauffman-Mick Moore (FF) def. Mason Clark-Cole Mast 6-4, 6-4. 2. Luke Holsopple-Noah Mast (FF) def. Gavin Engle-Dawson Shrock 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-4.
East Noble edges Norwell
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Norwell 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual on Thursday.
Brothers Vittorio and Ettore Bona and the No. 1 doubles team of Carver Miller and Max Bender all won in straight sets for East Noble (11-3 overall). The matches the Knights lost went three sets.
Norwell won the junior varsity dual 5-3. Caden Treesh won his singles match for East Noble 8-4, and also won his doubles match with partner Owen Sowles. Gray Mullins and Mason Monahan also won in doubles for East Noble.
East Noble 3, Norwell 2
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Ethan Ottinger 6-1, 6-4. 2. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Grant Mishler 6-1, 6-1. 3. Bodie Zimmer (N) def. Cole Thompson 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Winston Frauhiger-Brason Chaney 6-0, 6-3. 2. Jaden Payne-Jake Hoover (N) def. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).
Fremont, Angola win
FREMONT — Fremont beat Lakeland 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday. The Eagles (13-4, 5-2 NECC) only lost five games in singles.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 6-0.
In other area action Thursday, Angola won at home over Churubusco 5-0.
Fremont 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Brody Foulk (F) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-0, 6-1. 2. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-2, 6-0. 3. Jeremy Rode (F) def. Isaac Larimer 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Aiden Dornbush-Andrew McEntarfer (F) def. Treston Sunken-Brayden Miles 6-1, 6-4. 2. Tyler Miller-Corbin Beeman (F) def. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Chargers nip Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — West Noble got past Prairie Heights 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday.
The Panthers won two of the three closely contested singles matches, but Charger Luke Schermerhorn gave his team the victory with a three-set triumph over Breyton Ambler. Heights is 5-9, 4-2 NECC.
West Noble 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Nate Shaw 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5). 2. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Nevin Phares 6-4, 7-6 (9-7). 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Breyton Ambler 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast (WN) def. Keegan German-Braeden Morr 6-2, 6-1. 2. Andrew Deel-Nolan Kelly (WN) def. Landry Keipper-Spencer Zook 6-0, 6-3.
Boys Prep Soccer Barons roll over Woodlan
WATERLOO — DeKalb handled Woodlan 6-0 on Thursday.
Carric Joachim had three goals and Nate Fillenwarth had two goals and an assist to lead the Barons (8-1 overall).
Elliot Neal also scored for DeKalb. Carter Cox, Nick Dove, Gibson Dunaway and Asher Hallam had an assist apiece.
Lakeland tops Panthers in NECC consolation match
LAGRANGE — Lakeland beat Prairie Heights 3-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation match Thursday.
Manny Sanchez, Djay Guerrero and Ricardo Flores scored for the Lakers.
Sam Zolman made 10 saves in goal for the Panthers.
Heights will travel to Lakewood Park today to complete a match suspended by rainy, stormy weather on Aug. 20. Play will resume at 10 a.m.
Girls Prep Golf Eagles win makeup to Bruins in regular season finale
ANGOLA — Fremont ended its regular season Thursday by defeating Northrop 195-204 at Lake James in a non-conference match that was rained out earlier this season.
Eagles Kenadee Porath and Khloe Glendening shared medalist honors by shooting 46s.
Fremont finished the regular season with a 14-1 match record. It plays in the Angola Sectional today at Zollner Golf Course.
College Men’s Rugby Trine falls to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND — Trine University lost to Notre Dame 27-0 on Thursday night at Stinson Field.
Pascal Ekirapa had three tries for the Fighting Irish.
Junior High Volleyball 8th-grade Barons defeat Riverview
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade volleyball team was a 25-5, 25-12 winner over Riverview Thursday.
The Barons improved to 8-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.
Lilly Jackson had 14 service points, including seven aces. She contributed four assists, two kills and a block. Aubrey Stuller had five service points, with three aces. She added five kills, two blocks and four assists.
Taya Stahly had five service points, with three aces. She added two blocks and two kills. Ella Nixon had two aces and Elle Armstrong and Jazmynn Stokes served one ace each.
Middle School Football Cougars, PH each win one
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble’s eighth-grade football team won 34-6 over Prairie Heights on Tuesday.
Porter Kleeberg ran for four touchdowns for the Cougars. Kyle Warrix also had a rushing touchdown, and Derrick Coleman made an extra-point kick.
The Panthers beat Central Noble 32-0 in the seventh-grade contest Tuesday.
