College Basketball
Bowman named preseason second team All-American
ANGOLA — Trine men's basketball senior Nick Bowman was named to the preseason All-American second team by D3hoops.com for the 2021-22 season.
Bowman was a first team All-American by D3hoops.com last season. He led the MIAA last season in scoring at 21.8 points per game, field goals (146-for-273), steals (63) and was second in assists (54).
The Thunder were 17-1 last season and open their season at home on Saturday against Mount St. Joseph's at 2 p.m. the MTI Center.
College Soccer
Trine men sweep MIAA Athlete of the Week awards
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine men's soccer players Tyler Murphy and Colin Nicoski both earned MIAA Athlete of the Week awards for their performances last week.
Murphy earned the offensive award, and Nicoski won the defensive award.
Murphy scored twice in the 3-1 regular season finale win at Alma, giving him 15 scores on the season. Nicoski was a part of a defeated that helped shutout Albion in the first round of the MIAA Tournament. The Britons only had four shots on goal in the match.
Aschemeier wins defensive Athlete of the Week
FREELAND, Mich. — Thunder women's soccer goalie Sophie Aschemeier won the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week.
This is the first time the freshman keeper won the award.
Aschemeier had a pair of key saves in the win over Alma in the regular season finale. Aschemeier earned her second shutout of the week with a pair of saves in the shutout win over Adrian in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.
Aschemeier has six shutouts this season.
College Cross Country
FREELAND, Mich. — Evie Bultemeyer of the Trine University women's cross country team was named MIAA Athlete of the Week for the third time this season following her outstanding performance at the MIAA Cross Country Championships.
Bultemeyer was named Most Valuable Runner for the second time in her career (2019) with an individual victory at Saint Mary's College on Saturday. Bultemeyer topped the field by nearly 29 seconds and trimmed 1:24 off her race-winning time from two years ago at 21:10.1. Bultemeyer became a four-time All-MIAA recipient in her cross country career.
