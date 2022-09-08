LIGONIER — The Angola boys and West Noble girls cross country teams defeated all opponents at Wednesday's Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals at West Noble High School.
The Hornets were 11-0 against the other boys teams.
The Charger girls were 10-0 against other girls teams. Hamilton did not have a complete girls team.
The Hornets and Chargers dominated the girls' race, putting four runners each among the top 10 finishers.
Angola senior Gracynn Hinkley was first overall, with a winning time of 20 minutes, 39.91 seconds. West Noble freshman Trinity Parson was second at 20:50.26, followed by sophomore teammate Lucy Martin at 21:17.83.
Angola junior Ava Budak was fourth at 21:29.77, with West Noble junior Ruby Clark fifth at 21:31.78. Angola sophomore Jordan Davenport (21:40.88) was sixth, with teammate Antalya Jackson (21:41.15) placing seventh. West Noble senior Elizabeth Christlieb (21:44.29) was eighth.
Fairfield's Katie Kuhn (21:48.41) was ninth and Westview's Bailey Manns (21:52.45) was 10th.
Eastside's top finisher was sophomore Karly Kaufmann (11th, 21:53.49). Central Noble was led by senior Michaela Rinehold (13th, 22:20.97) and freshman Allyssa Spohr (14th, 22:26.73).
Churubusco was led by Ella Elias (19th, 22:42.34). Katia Fernandez (20th, 22:42.34) was the top finisher for Prairie Heights. Hallie Shrewsburg (21st, 22:45.02) was the top finisher for Fremont.
Garrett was led by Addison Ebert (39th, 24:40.60). Lakeland's top finisher was Tara Wilkinson (46th, 25:25.40). Hamilton's lone runner was Jasmine Schiek (59th, 26:45.72).
Angola (9-1) was second in the girls' meet, with Westview (8-2) third, Central Noble (7-3) fourth and Prairie Heights (6-4) fifth.
Fairfield (5-5) was sixth, followed by Churubusco (4-6), Eastside (3-7), Fremont (2-8), Garrett (1-9) and Lakeland.
Westview freshman Noah Bontrager won the boys' race, crossing the finish line at 16:37.37. Angola junior Sam Yarnelle was second at 16:58.03 and West Noble's Grant Flora was third at 17:08.93.
Angola got top 15 finishes from junior Gavin Hinkley (4th, 17:27.21), Kaden Klink (6th, 17:46.86) and Cooper Enyeart (13th, 18:11.68).
Placing in the top 20 for West Noble were Isaac Silva (10th, 18:05.93), Nate Shaw (11th, 18:08.64), Evan Rodriguez (15th, 18:15.05), Nathan Troxel (17th, 18:34.03) and Xavier Hofmeister (20th, 18:47.40).
Westview got top 20 finishes from Adrian Miller (8th, 17:58.11), Lyndon Miller (12th, 18:09.04), Christian Noward (18th, 18:47.09) and Nick Bontrager (19th, 18:47.39).
Lakeland senior Caden Hostetler was fifth overall at 17:39.64 and senior Zeke Wachtman was ninth at 18:02.79. Garrett junior Gavin Weller placed seventh at 17:57.07.
Evan Palmer (14th, 18:14.70) was Churubusco's top finisher. Malachi Malcolm (22nd, 18:58.36) led Central Noble and Hank Glasgo (23rd, 19:02.85) was the top finisher for Prairie Heights.
Freshman Andrew Strong (26th, 19:09.74) led Eastside. Freshman Shaun Fansler (31st, 19:27.50) was tops for Fremont. Sophomore Jagger Hurraw (53rd, 20:39.46) was Hamilton's top finisher.
West Noble (10-1) was second in the boys' meet, with Westview (9-2) third, Lakeland (8-3) fourth and Central Noble (7-4) fifth.
Prairie Heights (6-5) was sixth, followed by Garrett (5-6), Churubusco (4-7), Fairfield (3-8), Eastside (2-9), Fremont (1-10) and Hamilton.
