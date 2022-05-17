High Schools Schedule changes announced
Schedule changes have been made for this week.
The key Northeast Corner Conference baseball game between Garrett and Eastside will be made up on Friday. The game time is 5:30 p.m. The Blazers’ game with Bishop Luers was canceled.
Fremont’s baseball team will be hosting Bishop Luers on Saturday for a doubleheader instead of Adams Central for a single game. The Flying Jets have a conference game to make up. Game one between the Eagles and the Knights will start at 11 a.m.
Lakewood Park’s baseball team will host Churubusco Saturday for only one game. That will start at 10 a.m.
College Basketball CN grad Freeman picks Dayton
ALBION — Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman announced on her Instagram page (sydney_freeman) Monday that she will continue her college basketball career at the University of Dayton.
Freeman played three years at Ball State before entering the transfer portal. She compiled 949 points, 338 assists, 281 rebounds and 114 steals with the Cardinals.
Freeman will join a Flyer team that finished 26-6 last season, won the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season championship, lost to Massachusetts in the A-10 Tournament championship game, and blew out DePaul in a First Round game of the NCAA Tournament.
Dayton is a roster in transition. There is only five players on the roster as of Tuesday evening, but the program also announced the addition of transfer Taisiya Kozlova from Maryland on May 5.
Prep Girls Tennis Hornets win sectional opener
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Prairie Heights 5-0 in a first-round dual of the Angola Sectional Tuesday at Wright Courts.
The Hornets (12-2) won all five matches over the Panthers in straight sets and will play Lakewood Park in a semifinal dual today at 5 p.m. while Fremont faces DeKalb.
Angola 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Katie Eash 6-4, 6-0. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Kylee Leland 6-0, 6-3. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Brooklyn Landis 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Ava Harris (A) def. Alayna Boots-Caylee Bachelor 6-0, 6-0. Kaylee Wise-Alli Christman (A) def. Samarah Orr-Katie Rheinheimer 6-1, 6-0.
DeKalb shuts out Snider
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb scored a 5-0 win at Snider Monday.
Ella Cruz and Sophie Pfister lost only one game each in the first two singles positions, and Lauren Blythe won in straight sets at No. 3 singles.
Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick won at one doubles, and Evie Pepple and Bella Brunson survived two tiebreakers in their victory at two doubles.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 4-2. Alexis Leco and Kayla Grogg won singles matches for DeKalb. The doubles teams of Katelynne Hartsough and Eva Hostetler, and Sydney Shambaugh and Lainy Newbauer also won.
DeKalb 5, Snider 0
Singles: 1. Ella Cruz (DK) def. Emile Henry 6-1, 6-0. 2. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Jensen Miguel 6-0, 6-1. 3. Lauren Blythe (DK) def. Maddie Sirivath 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Kennlee Dick (DK) def. Lexi Matthias 6-4, 6-4. 2. Evie Pepple-Bella Brunson (DK) def. Olivia McGillicuddy-Hannah Schroeder 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 (7-2), 6-4.
Prep Baseball Eastside posts NECC victory
ALBION — Eastside banged out 12 hits and scored in all but one inning in a 9-3 Northeast Corner Conference win over Central Noble Tuesday.
Carsen Jacobs had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run for Eastside (17-5 overall, 8-1 in the NECC). Jack Buchanan, Dackotia Reed and Ryder Reed had two hits. One of Buchanan’s hits went for a double. Ryder Reed scored two runs.
Ryder Reed pitched into the sixth inning, allowing seven hits and two earned runs while striking out five and walking three. Owen Willard pitched an inning of relief, striking out three while allowing one hit and one walk.
Brody Morgan and Chase Spencer led Central Noble’s eight-hit attack with two hits each. Both players had a double. Will Hoover and Tyler Shisler added doubles.
Eastside led 3-1 after the first and added single runs in the second, third, fourth and seventh innings. The Blazers scored twice in the sixth.
Central Noble added single runs in the third and sixth innings.
Knights lose at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — East Noble lost to Concordia 11-4 on Monday.
The Cadets scored six runs in the first three innings. The Knights rallied with two runs each in the fourth and fifth. But Concordia answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Brayden Risedorph and Carver Miller each had three hits for East Noble. The Cadets outhit the Knights 13-9.
On Tuesday in Kendallville, the Knights lost a Northeast 8 Conference game to Bellmont 5-2.
Four of the Braves’ runs were unearned. EN scored both of its runs in first inning.
Miller tied Fremont single season home run record in win
FREMONT — Nick Miller homered twice and drove in six runs to lead Class 1A No. 10 Fremont to a 15-0 Northeast Corner Conference win over West Noble in five innings on Tuesday.
Miller has 10 homers this season, which ties the single season program record first set by 2011 graduate Ian Burkhart, who is not Fremont’s junior varsity coach. Miller also has 41 RBIs and ht a grand slam in the Eagles’ 10-run first inning.
Gabel Pentecost and Ethan Bock combined to pitch a 1-hit shutout for Fremont (18-5, 8-1 NECC). Pentecost had six strikeouts over the first three innings to get the win, and also had three hits and four RBIs.
Noah Eash had the Chargers’ lone hit.
Hornets top Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Alec Bixler pitched six strong innings and Kenton Konrad had four hits and two runs batted in to lead Angola to a 7-1 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Churubusco on Tuesday.
Bixler struck out six and combined with Eli Hendrickson on a two-hitter.
Zak Hill has three hits and two RBIs for Angola.
Railroaders shut down Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Aaden Lytle collected four hits and drove in four runs as Garrett was a 13-1 winner over Prairie Heights Tuesday.
The game went five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Lytle had three-fourths of the cycle, with a single, triple and home run.
Luke Holcomb and Trey Richards picked up two hits each. One of Richards’ hits was a double.
Graham Kelham and Peyton Simmons also doubled for Garrett.
Kail Baughman pitched all five innings, striking out four. He allowed five hits and an earned run but no walks.
Hunter Allen and Hayden Culler picked up two hits each for Prairie Heights. Allen homered in the fifth inning to account for the Panthers’ run. Sam Levitz had a single.
After a scoreless first, Garrett scored twice in the second, three times in the third, seven runs in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Laker bats perk up in loss
LAGRANGE — Lakeland had 12 hits in its 17-6 loss to Leo in five innings on Monday.
Freshman Carson Mickem led the Lakers with three hits, including a double, three stolen bases, a run scored and a run batted in.
Caedan Caballero, Jason McBride and Deion Marshall had two hits apiece for Lakeland. Jayden Marshall drove in two runs.
The Lakers and the Lions each scored three runs in the first inning. Then Leo broke the game open with eight runs in the second.
Prep Softball Blazers clinch tie for NECC title
ALBION — Eastside’s softball team scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings in a 16-3 win over Central Noble Tuesday.
With the win, the Blazers (20-1 overall), improved to 10-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Faith McClain led Eastside’s 10-hit attack with two doubles and a triple, driving in four runs. Kaylee Kaufman picked up three hits. Jayci Kitchen had a triple, scored four times and drove in a pair.
Lilli Cline picked up a double and three RBIs. Grace Kreischer also doubled.
Natalie Lower pitched three innings of one-hit ball, striking out two and walking one. Alyssa Kaufman pitched two innings of relief, giving up three hits and three unearned runs while striking out two and walking two.
Eastside scored twice in the first, five times in the second, three in the third and six runs in the fourth. Central Noble picked up two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. The game ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Libby Goldey, Abby Hile and Neurah Schoup had doubles for the Cougars.
Warriors lose to Falcons
EMMA — Westview lost to Fairfield 8-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Tuesday.
The Falcons matched the Warriors with seven hits. Fairfield also took advantage of nine Westview errors.
Savana Strater had two hits for Westview. Bri Caldwell drew two walks. Alexys Antal took the loss pitching, striking out 12 in a complete game effort.
Hornets outscore Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Angola had a big eighth-run sixth inning to defeat Churubusco 13-8 in Northeast Corner Conference play on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Eleanore Knauer had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs for the Hornets (11-9, 7-3 NECC). She also struck out seven in a complete game effort.
Hailey Weisenauer had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for Angola. Summer Allen scored three runs.
Fremont too much for Chargers
FREMONT — Fremont beat West Noble 22-4 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Vistula Park.
The Eagles drew nine walks and were hit by four pitches.
Kate Gannon was 3-for-3 with a walk, a run and four runs batted in for Fremont (15-9, 2-5 NECC). Ryle Goetz also drove in four runs. Lexi Steve scored four runs and Sammy Meyers scored three times.
Lakeland wins over Marines
LAGRANGE — Lakeland won 28-3 over Hamilton on Tuesday.
The Lakers drew 14 walks and were hit by nine pitches.
Kaitlyn Keck was 5-for-5 with a walk, three runs scored and four runs batted in to lead Lakeland. Meredith Targgart and Reahgan Adams each had three runs and three RBIs.
Garrett no-hits Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Garrett pitcher Marissa Green tossed a no-hitter and Stella Mix and Mackenzie Smith homered in an 11-0, five-inning win over Lakewood Park Tuesday.
Green went the distance, striking out six batters. A fifth-inning walk spoiled her bid for a perfect game.
The Railroaders bashed 14 hits.
Kaitlyn Bergman and Chloe Trausch had three hits and one RBI each. One of Trausch’s hits was a double. Mix, Smith and Halle Hathaway had two hits each. Smith knocked in four runs and Mix drove in two.
Kyana Martinez and Laney Miller had one hit each.
Garrett scored three times each in the second and fourth innings and added five runs in the fifth.
Cougars outlast Garrett
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Garrett 8-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Monday night.
The Cougars scored three runs in the sixth inning to take a 8-6 lead, then held on. Kennedy Vice had a two-run hit, then Ashleigh Gray added an insurance run when Libby Goldey reached on an error.
Central Noble outhit the Railroaders 13-8. Goldey went 3-for-4 for CN with two runs batted in. Gray and Abby Hile also had multiple hits.
Cougar freshman Kensy Kimmel was the winning pitcher. She struck out six Railroaders.
Boys Prep Golf Fremont bests Chargers
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated West Noble 173-205 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Lake James Tuesday.
Medalist Lukas Berlew shot 41 to lead the Eagles (9-4, 7-3 NECC). Jake Allman and Luke Campbell both shot 43, and Alex Chilenski had 46.
Heights 2nd to Falcons
HOWE — Prairie Heights was second to Fairfield, 177-193, in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match at Cedar Lake on Monday. Central Noble had 236.
The Falcons clinched the NECC regular season title and completed an 11-0 season in conference matches.
Brayden Levitz medaled with 42 to lead the Panthers.
Heights also had 48 from Noah Butler, a career-low 49 from Trevor Davidson, 54 from Leyton Byler and 58 from Jay Abbott.
The Panthers had their senior night, and both of their seniors played on the junior varsity. Cory Baker had 66 and Juan Jimenez had 67.
Austin Milliman led the Prairie Heights JV with 56.
WN shoots season-low in win
SYRACUSE — West Noble shot a season-low score in defeating Churubusco 196-217 on senior day Monday at Maxwelton.
Three seniors were honored for the Chargers, four-year standout Brayden Bohde, Chris Munoz and manager Brenden Parson. Bohde was medalist with 44, and Munoz was moved into the varsity lineup and did well with a 50.
Brady Crick led the Eagles with a 46.
Nevin Phares had the low junior varsity score for West Noble with 48.
West Noble 196, Churubusco 217
West Noble: Brayden Bohde 44, Luke Schermerhorn 48, Chris Munoz 50, Isaac Mast 54, Rodrigo Melchor 57.
Churubusco: Brady Crick 46, Joey Eminger 53, Grant Scherer 57, Dawson Meeks 61, Karsten Courtney.
West Noble JV: Nevin Phares 48, Kyler Slowke 59.
Middle School Golf St. Vincent defeats Barons
FORT WAYNE — St. Vincent defeated DeKalb 147-151 at Shoaff Park Monday.
Six players played, with the top four scores counting.
DeKalb’s A.J. Shambaugh was the medalist with a 32. Other DeKalb scores were Paige Williams 39, Grace Pfister, Ellington Sparkman and Easton Armstrong all 40 and Liam Schlatter 41.
DeKalb’s junior varsity won 77-94 over St. Vincent. Maddux Brockhouse and Bryson Scott shot 38s for the Barons, and Luke Petre and Zeke Penrod had 39s.
