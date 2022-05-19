KENDALLVILLE — Success breeds success.
That’s the case for the Angola boys track and field team. After winning the program’s first sectional championship last year, the Hornets backed it up with another sectional title on Thursday night at East Noble High School.
“You hope it stays a tradition. There’s ebbs and flows. There’s cycles, but if you can keep a core group of kids from every class going through, that’s just absolutely critical,” Angola co-coach Mark Cockroft said.
Angola had multiple point-scorers in the majority of events and finished with a total of 113 points, beating out host East Noble at 98.5.
“The thing that’s very special about this year is that our seniors and our juniors worked with, coached and taught our younger kids every single practice,” Cockroft said.
The Knights and Hornets were neck and neck all evening, trading the lead and were within five points of each other with two events left. Angola picked up 25 points in the final two events, including a win in the 4x400-meter relay. The quartet of Griffin Michael, Cameron Steury, Aidan Weiss and Landon Herbert won in 3:33.66.
“As always, our kids come to compete in sectionals,” East Noble coach Cliff Hannon said. “I think we have really tough kids. In big meets they show up. They show up when it matters. This is a great group of seniors that have seen a lot of success in this program, and I’m happy the majority of them have the opportunity to move on.”
West Noble finished in second as a team with 76, followed by DeKalb at 58.5, Lakeland 58, Central Noble 44, Fremont 42, Garrett 40, Westview 37, Prairie Heights 34 and Eastside 22.
Gabe Cruz Conley had a big night for the Hornets. He anchored the 4x100 relay that was also made up of Lincoln Schreiber, Zack Buell and Steury and won in a time of 44.33. He took second in the 100 and placed fourth in the 200. Lincoln Schreiber also earned points in the sprints for Angola. In the throws, Brandon Villafuerte and Rylan Gebhart each had solid performances. Villafuerte won the shot put at 52 feet, 8 1/4 inches. After missing five weeks of practice, Angola junior Alex Meyer won the long jump with a distance of 21-10 1/4.
The top performers for Knights were Nolan Rhoades and Drew Sillaway. Rhoades won the high jump at 6-1. He also placed fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 110 hurdles. Sillway won the 1,600 in 4:29.06 and took third place in the 3,200. Chris Hood had a couple of personal bests in both throwing events and finished in third in the discus to advance to regionals.
West Noble was led by Jalen Gonzalez who won both the 100 and 200 dashes. He won the 100 in 11.53 and the 200 in 22.87. His teammate Grant Flora won the 3,200 with a time of 9:48.06.
DeKalb’s Nate Fillenwarth crossed the finish line first in the 400 at 51.46, and he helped the Barons’ 4x800 relay team win in at time of 8:23.53. Jaren McIntire, Mattias Hefty and Carter VanGessel were also on the relay team.
Westview’s Lyndon Miller won the 800 at 2:02.72. Lakeland’s Dominic Lawrence won the 110 hurdles in 15.46 and took second in the 300 hurdles. Fremont’s Logan Brace beat out Lawrence in the 300 hurdles in 41.72.
Eastside’s Dane Sebert won the discus event 163-1 and met the state standard. He also finished third in the shot put.
Garrett’s Chandler Minnich won the pole vault with a jump of 13-9.
East Noble Boys Track and Field Sectional
Team Scores
1. Angola 113, 2. East Noble 98.5, 3. West Noble 76, 4. DeKalb 58.5, 5. Lakeland 58, 6. Central Noble 44, 7. Fremont 42, 8. Garrett 40, 9. Westview 37, 10. Prairie Heights 34, 11. Eastside 22.
Individual Results
(Top 3 advance to regional)
100 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 11.53, 2. Cruz Conley (A) 11.59, 3. Hart (F) 11.62, 4. Freeze (EN) 11.75, 5. Schreiber (A) 11.86, 6. Pruitt (WN) 11.93, 7. Daniels (PH) 12.18, 8. Hiestand (CN) 12.51. 200 — 1. Gonzalez (WN) 22.87, 2. Hart (F) 22.89, 3. Daniels (PH) 23.54, 4. Cruz Conley (A) 23.59, 5. Schreiber (A) 23.83, 6. Freeze (EN) 24.03, 7. Troyer (LL) 24.43. 400 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 51.46, 2. Hurny (WV) 51.87, 3. Herbert (A) 52.36, 4. Barth (WN) 52.87, 5. Presswood (G) 53.55, 6. Marin (WN) 53.71, 7. Michael (A) 54.10, 8. Quake (EN) 54.48. 800 — 1. Miller (WV) 2:02.72, 2. McIntire (DK) 2:02.77, 3. Fuller (EN) 2:03.57, 4. Wachtman (LL) 2:04.27, 5. VanGessel (DK) 2:04.61, 6. Coffman (G) 2:06.29, 7. Shaw (WN) 2:08.96, 8. Hinkley (A) 2:10.62. 1,600 — 1. Sillaway (EN) 4:29.06, 2. VanGessel (DK) 4:30.08, 3. Glasgo (PH) 4:34.09, 4. Flora (WN) 4:35.93, 5. Yarnelle (A) 4:41.58, 6. Hefty (DK) 4:42.32, 7. Hostetler (LL) 4:42.81, 8. Hinkley (A) 4:47.33. 3,200 — 1. Flora (WN) 9:48.06, 2. Glaso (PH) 9:53.27, 3. Sillaway (EN) 9:55.56, 4. Yarnelle (A) 9:58.60, 5. Knowles (DK) 10:24.38, 6. McMain (G) 10:30.39, 7. Silva (WN) 10:31.35, 8. Warren (EN) 10:31.46.
110 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 15.46, 2. Yates (WN) 15.49, 3. Fuller (EN) 16.16, 4. Brace (F) 16.26, 5. Thompson (CN) 16.66, 6. Rhoades (EN) j16.66, 7. Peruski (WV) 17.73, 8. Skinner (CN) 17.87. 300 hurdles — 1. Brace (F) 41.72, 2. Lawrence (LL) 41.80, 3. Thompson (CN) 42.64, 4. Fuller (EN) 42.81, 5. Baker (G) 43.88, 6. Smith (A) 44.47, 7. Ernsberger (EN) 44.52, 8. Skinner (CN) 44.97. 4x100 relay — 1. Angola (Cruz Conley, Buell, Steury, Schreiber) 44.33, 2. Lakeland 44.48, 3. Fremont 44.54, 4. East Noble 45.12, 5. West Noble 45.55, 6. Central Noble 45.72, 7. Garrett 46.61, 8. DeKalb 46.76. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola (Michael, Herbert, Steury, Weiss) 3:33.66, 2. Prairie Heights 3:34.99, 3. Lakeland 3:37.18, 4. West Noble 3:37.23, 5. East Noble 3:37.83, 6. Garrett 3:41.26, 7. Fremont 3:47.60, 8. Westview 3:48.08. 4x800 relay — 1. DeKalb (Fillenwarth, McIntire, VanGessel, Hefty) 8:23.53, 2. East Noble 8:35.56, 3. Garrett 8:39.08, 4. West Noble 8:47.47, 5. Angola 9:06.85, 6. Westview 9:13.11, 7. Lakeland 9:17.31, 8. Eastside 9:25.17.
High jump — 1. Rhoades (EN) 6-1, 2. Miller (WV) j6-1, 3. Oberlin (A) j6-0, 4. Weiss (A) j6-0, 5. Hurny (WV) j5-10, 6. Brace (F) j5-10, 7. Ernsberger (EN) j5-8, 7. Fillenwarth (DK) j5-8. Long jump — 1. Meyer (A) 21-10 ¼, 2. Troyer (LL) 20-11, 3. Herbert (A) 20-3 ¼, 4. Rhoades (EN) 20-2, 5. Rubio-Sanchez (LL) 19-8, 6. Smith (CN) 19-7 ¼, 7. Yates (WN) 19-1 ¼, 8. Joachim (DK) 18-8 ½. Pole vault — 1. Minnich (G) 13-9, 2. Brill (CN) 13-6, 3. Sprague (EN) 12-6, 4. Seiler (ES) 12-0, 5. Zolman (PH) j12-0, 6. Priestley (LL) 11-6, 7. Gaskill (F) j11-6, 8. Koehler (WV) 11-0. Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 163-1, 2. Clay (CN) 157-10, 3. Hood (EN) 144-2, 4. Clingan (G) 141-1, 5. Villafuerte (A) 133-8, 6. Brown (DK) 133-2, 7. Baker (WN) 129-0, 8. Skinner (CN) 127-8. Shot put — 1. Villafuerte (A) 52-8 ¼, 2. Clay (CN) 49-10 ½, 3. Sebert (ES) 48-0 ½, 4. Gebhart (A) 47-0, 5. Vanderhorst (DK) 45-0 ½, 6. Hood (EN) 44-0, 7. Leighty (EN) 43-10, 8. Birch (DK) 43-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.