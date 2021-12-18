ANGOLA — Dating back to the 2019-20 season, the Hope women’s basketball team have won 55 games in a row, seven of them at the expense of Trine.
That included Saturday afternoon’s game, which saw the Flying Dutch defeat the NCAA Division III No. 7 Thunder 70-61 at the MTI Center to improve to 10-0 (3-0 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) and to rubber-stamp their name as to why they are the best team in the nation.
“They’re number one for a reason,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “We made some mistakes defensively such as leaving shooters open. When you do that against a team that has won 54 games in a row, they’re going to make you pay and they made us pay.”
The Thunder were without their backup point guard in senior Kaylee Argyle, who injured her foot leading up to the game, and had multiple players battle illness in the days prior.
The Flying Dutch were fast out of the gate, racing out to a 9-2 lead just over two minutes into the game to force an early Thunder timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, junior guard Makayla Ardis made a pair of free throws before a layup by senior guard Kayla Wildman cut it to three. However, back-to-back threes from the Flying Dutch soon after put the Thunder back down by nine.
Trine cut the game to three points twice more in the quarter, but were unable to overcome Hope, trailing 21-16 after the first quarter.
The first lead of the game for Trine came late in the second quarter, after sophomore guard Chelsi Giesige scored four points in a row, her only points of the game, to give the Thunder a 32-30 lead with 2:29 remaining in the half. The Flying Dutch would answer before Wildman scored a layup to once again to put the Thunder back in front.
Hope would head into the locker room with the lead, however, scoring the final four points of the first half to take a 36-34 lead.
Hope went on a 13-0 run that started late in the second quarter and carried into the third quarter to take a 45-34 lead. Kenedy Schoonveld hit two three-pointers and Kate Majerus buried a triple to open the third quarter scoring.
It wasn’t until three minutes into the third quarter before Ardis ended the Thunder’s scoring drought.
For the rest of the game, the Thunder would trail by no fewer than 10 points but would get no closer to the Flying Dutch than four points, with the closest having been 63-59 with 2:55 remaining in the game.
Passing for points was a constant issue for the Thunder all game long, finishing with six total assists to Hope’s 17.
“Hope plays a different style defense that you can’t really simulate in practice,” Rang said. “They overplay everything and get up in you, so it’s hard to sometimes prepare for them, even though you know it’s coming.”
Wildman led the Thunder in scoring with 15 points while adding four rebounds. Ardis followed her with eight points, four rebounds and a team-high three assists. On the glass, senior forward Kelsy Taylor led the team with seven rebounds.
“We had three goals today,” Rang said. “One was to keep them off the offensive glass, two was to limit our turnovers and three was to try to slow them down in transition. I thought two of them we did a fairly good job with and so I was really proud of my team for that. I’m really proud of my girls and how hard they fought today. We just need to try to figure out a way to get over the hump with these guys.”
Hope outrebounded Trine 44-35 and had three players finish in double figures, led by Schoonveld with a game-high 20 points. Fellow senior Olivia Voskuil had 12 points and four blocked shots. Junior Claire Baguley had 10 points and three rebounds off the bench.
With the loss, the Thunder are 8-2 (3-1 MIAA) and will host No. 16 Baldwin Wallace Wednesday at 5 p.m.
