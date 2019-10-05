ANGOLA — Hope College was picked to win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship in the preseason coaches’ poll, and two-time reigning conference champion Trine was picked second.
That was largely based on who returns and who graduates, Trine lost more key players than the Flying Dutchmen did from last season.
On Saturday, Hope proved the coaches’ preseason vote correct as it severely spoiled the Thunder’s homecoming with a 51-0 drubbing before a school record crowd of 6,375 at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The loss ended Trine’s regular season winning streak at 23, and was the worst home defeat since the Thunder lost 73-0 to Albion on Oct. 8, 2005, in Trine’s second season playing a true MIAA schedule while making the transition from NAIA to NCAA Division III.
The last time the Thunder have been shut out was in the first-round home loss to Wheaton, Illinois, in the NCAA Division III playoffs on Nov. 22, 2008.
On Saturday, the Flying Dutchmen (3-1, 1-0 MIAA) scored on all five possessions in the first half in taking a 31-0 halftime lead. But it was the Hope defense that set the tone right away, said coach Peter Stuursma.
“That first stop on the opening drive,” Stuursma said. “Last year, they ran it right down the field on us and never looked back. So that was a huge step.
“Then we controlled the line of scrimmage and started to get into a rhythm.”
A couple fourth-down plays around midfield in the first half were significant and both went Hope’s way.
The first one had Trine on fourth down-and-8 late in the first quarter. Thunder quarterback Brandon Winters was sacked by Jeremiah Purnell and Jake Babb for a 10-yard loss back to the Trine 49-yard line.
Five plays later, the Flying Dutchmen scored a touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Mason Opple to Cooper Cecchini. Sam Allbritten’s extra point kick made it 14-0 with 51 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Hope took a calculated gamble to assert more authority midway through the contest on a fourth-and-one play at its own 46. Opple drew the attacking Thunder defense, then tucked it away for a run around right end for a 12-yard gain and a first down at the Trine 42.
“It was fourth down and they put everybody in the box,” Stuursma said. “Mason made a play, and that electrified our sidelines.
“Mason is known to run the ball, and I thought he made some great reads to the passing game.”
Opple’s 30-yard run later in the drive set up Kenyea Houston’s 5-yard touchdown run. The Allbritten PAT made it 24-0 with 5:25 left before halftime.
Opple completed 17-of-28 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 102 yards and a score on 13 carries.
“It was the Mason Opple show,” Trine coach Troy Abbs said. “He played a heckuva game. He took over like a senior should. Their coaches gave him opportunities to be successful.”
Hope outgained the Thunder 459-169 and had 27 first downs to Trine’s nine.
In the first half, the Flying Dutchmen were 8-for-10 in third-down conversions and 1-for-1 on fourth down with that Opple run. Trine (3-1, 0-1) was 1-7 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down.
“Their defense played really well,” Abbs said. “Their defensive line and linebackers pressured us all day and put us behind the chains. They forced us to play left-handed.”
Hope delivered a major statement, but there is a long season to go.
“We’re not getting carried away. We still have to worry about the process,” Stuursma said. “Trine is still a good football team. This game is not indicative of anything more than a win.”
Abbs said, “The effort was there. Hope played tougher than us... We have to do a complete reset as a program. A lot of things we did wrong are completely fixable.”
Dylan Dowling rushed for 85 yards on 13 carries for Trine, who travels to Alma this coming Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Trine announced its Quarter Century Football Team Saturday. It is the 25th season of Thunder football.
The school also inducted four into its Athletic Hall of Fame, longtime athletic supporter William Gettig, softball standouts Andi Gasco and Sarah Belote and men’s basketball standout Matt Schlegelmilch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.