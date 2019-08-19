FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s football team was tied for second with Albion in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll that was released on Monday.
Hope was picked first, receiving a league-low 11 points and four out of a possible seven first-place votes. Coaches can not pick their own team.
The Thunder and the Britons both had 14 points and two first-place votes. Albion is beginning the Dustin Beurer era as head coach after Craig Rundle led the program for the past 22 seasons. Beurer is an Albion alumnus and the architect of the Britons’ high-powered offense in recent seasons.
Hope is becoming a consistent winner under coach Peter Stuursma, who begins his fourth season at the helm. It went 8-2 last year to have back-to-back eight-win seasons for the first time in 43 years.
The Flying Dutchmen return two All-MIAA First Team players on offense in senior quarterback Mason Opple and senior center Zach Smith, and four defensive players who made the All-MIAA Second Team a season ago. Smith was named a preseason Third Team All-American by D3football.com.
Trine graduated six All-MIAA First Team selections from a year ago, including the league’s offensive most valuable player and the Thunder’s all-time leading rusher Lamar Carswell and the MIAA defensive MVP Marcus Winters. The Thunder also graduated two All-MIAA Second Teamers in the secondary from last year in Robert Riley and J.J. Fierro.
Trine, led by fifth-year coach Troy Abbs, brings back two All-MIAA First Team players for their senior seasons in linebacker Simeon Washington and offensive lineman Noah Routson. Also returning are senior defensive lineman Mason McFarland, junior linebacker Sam Cavanaugh and senior placekicker Lucas Garza. Garza set a conference record with 42 extra-point conversions last year.
The Thunder have had two straight 10-0 regular seasons and have won 13 straight MIAA games.
The rest of the MIAA preseason poll had Adrian and Olivet tied for fourth with 30 points, followed by Kalamazoo (36), Alma (40) and Finlandia (49).
The 25th season of Thunder football begins on Sept. 5 with a annual Thursday night contest with northeast Indiana rival Manchester on the road. Opening kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in North Manchester.
