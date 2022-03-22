ARLINGTON, Texas — “It’s been a ride.”
It’s doubtful anybody would argue with A.J. Hummer after hearing about his last few weeks playing wheelchair basketball.
Hummer and the rest of the U.S. U23 team went to Mexico for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation’s zonal championships, and finished in the top two to earn a place in the world championships.
Then it was back to Texas-Arlington, where Hummer and Mavericks — aka the “Movin’ Mavs” — repeated as national champions, defeating nemesis Alabama as they hosted the tournament.
“That was cool for that to be my first U.S. experience,” Hummer said. “Playing for Team USA at the developmental level, and then coming back here and winning the college championship back to back at UTA, you can’t write a better story that that.
“It was special. This one meant more than last year’s, and last year was pretty special, being my first national championship.”
Hummer, a native of Waterloo, is the son of Jim Hummer and grandson of Dale Hummer, both former DeKalb football coaches. He’s happy to take a well-deserved deep breath after his own version of March madness.
He is in his fourth year at Texas-Arlington as a business marketing and management major. He’ll be back for one year to finish his degree and one more year of basketball, even though he’s eligible for two more with the extra year given to athletes because of COVID.
“I’m coming back for one more season and hoping to do the same thing again,” he said.
His most recent odyssey began with the IWBF tournament at Playa del Carmen Mexico, where the games were played outdoors.
“They had a cover on it, but we’re playing outdoors in Mexico where it gets pretty hot,” A.J. Hummer said.
“The last game was canceled because of rain. There was water all over the court. Since we were first in the tournament the whole way through, we ended up technically winning. Both teams in the championship game (the U.S. and Brazil) qualified for the (world) championships.”
That tournament will be held in September in Phuket, Thailand. It was originally set for Chiba, Japan, in June, but was changed due to COVID concerns in Japan.
Then it was back home to battle for the college title. UTA won the title a year ago by beating host Alabama. The Mavs beat the Crimson Tide in the first two meetings of the teams this year before Alabama took the third.
“You know they were coming for our necks. To be able to beat them again was really cool,” Hummer said.
In the semifinals, UTA came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Movin’ Mavs were also down double digits in the first half against Alabama.
“Just to get to the championship was pretty tough,” he said. “That gave us all the confidence in the world. We’re down 17 and we come back and beat them. We’re not worried about anything in the championship game.”
Hummer said he began playing wheelchair basketball at age 8 at Turnstone in Fort Wayne. He played for a team in Indianapolis in his final two years of high school before signing with Texas-Arlington.
Wheelchair basketball is not all that much different.
“It’s basketball at the end of the day. Our chairs are considered part of our bodies,” Hummer said. “All the same rules pretty much apply. There’s no (violation for) double dribble, just a minor detail.
“Charging, blocking, different fouls that you’d see in the able-body game, you see in the wheelchair game.”
A wheelchair team’s lineup is distributed across different ability levels, which are assigned point values, with a 1.0 being the most disabled player, and a 4.5 being the least disabled. A team is allowed 14 total points on the floor.
“A 1.0 would be someone who’s paralyzed from the belly button down,” Hummer explained. “They don’t have that trunk control. A 4.5 would be like a single amputee below the knee.
“I’m right there in the middle, a 3.0. Because of my (cerebral palsy), I can’t rotate as well as some people, but forward and back motion I have. You try to find the best five guys that will work into that system without going over the 14 points. That’s the biggest difference.”
Selected for the national U23 team by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association in December, Hummer has a dream of representing the United States in the Olympics, but knows the process is a long one. First comes a very competitive world championship tournament in the fall.
“Europe is full of talent,” he said. “We really have to train hard if we want to beat any of those teams. The rest of the world has caught up to the U.S. We can do it, but we’re going to have to all buy in and just train our tails off.
“The senior men’s team has always been the goal. This is just another step to it. To make the team and win a gold medal in 2024 (in Paris), that would be amazing.”
Hummer realizes players in that program have been participating for several years, and it was a long road for the U.S. to win gold at Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020.
“All the guys that have been on the team for years that I’ve looked up to, they’ve just started recently having success. A bunch of those guys have been on the team for years and years. I’m trying to keep that in mind and enjoy the journey.
“It’s tough. You’re trying to make a national team and win a medal for your country. It’s not going to happen overnight.”
Wheelchair basketball is like most sports, in which athletes build a lifelong bond, even if they fight and argue like family at times.
“That’s the great thing about being a brotherhood. All that fighting and bickering, there’s a complete opposite side to it. They’re your best friends. You’ll have these friendships your whole life, long after this championship and long after you’re out of college.
“That’s what made it even more special to win. You won with your brothers. My actual brother, Isaac, is on the team (he was injured and unable to play, but served as a manager). You couldn’t write a better story. To win with your family there, it’s hard to put into words.”
Hummer is grateful for the support he receives.
“I thank all my family and friends, everyone back home for supporting me,” he said. “I’m hoping to just make everyone proud back home. Without them and without my faith I wouldn’t be here. It means the world to me people are rooting for me.”
