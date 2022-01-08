MACONAQUAH — Eastside sophomore Timmery Hunter was the 152-pound champion in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling North Regional Friday night at Maconoaquah High School and is one of four area girls to qualify for the IHSGW State Finals.
Also competing at State will be East Noble’s Kyleigh Honaker and Hayley Kline and Central Noble’s Angelina Clay. Clay was third at 98 pounds, Honaker was sixth at 106 and Kline was sixth at 152.
The top six placers in each weight class qualified for the State Finals, which will start at noon on Friday at Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo.
Hunter won all three of her matches yesterday to win the regional title. She pinned Penn’s Manseerat Turna in 35 second in the first round, then pinned Kline in a semifinal match in 2 minutes, 27 seconds. Hunter won a 7-6 decision in the championship match over Lake Central’s Elly Janovsky.
Clay was 3-1 on the day with all her wins coming by pinfall. She pinned Tri-County’s Summer Stoller in 1:44 in the third-place match.
Honaker was 3-3 with two pins for the Knights at 106.
Kline was 1-3 at 152. But that one win earned her a state berth as she pinned Jimtown’s Addison Snyder in 1:15 in the quarterfinals.
CN’s Kieandra DeWitt was fourth in 113B and was one win away from a state finals berth. She was 3-2 in the tournament with all her wins coming by pins.
East Noble had two girls place in their respective 132 brackets. Peyton Ward was fourth in 132B, going 2-2 on the day with two pins. Michie Richards was fifth in 132A, going 2-2 in the tournament with two pins.
Knight Jalyn Thompson had a pin at 120A, but did not place.
For West Noble, Jasmine Gibson was sixth in 113A. She was 1-3, defeating Elkhart’s Mardi Waits 10-0 in a consolation match. Makayla Withrow did not place at 106, but pinned Tri-Central’s Addyson Mackey in 52 seconds in a consolation match.
Lakeland’s Kylee Waldron lost both of her matches in 120B.
Boys
IHSWCA Team State Duals
At Martinsville Saturday, Prairie Heights was fourth in the Class 1A tournament and Garrett lost all three of its duals in the 2A tournament.
The 1A top-seeded Panthers defeated Rensselaer Central 38-27 in a quarterfinal dual, then lost to Rochester 50-24 in the semifinals. Heights lost to Centerville 39-36 in the third-place match.
The 2A fourth-seeded Railroaders lost to Oak Hill, Western and Monrovia.
West Noble Super Dual
On Saturday in Ligonier, Fremont was second to NorthWood, going 4-1 on the day.
The Eagles lost to the Panthers 48-36. Fremont won over Mishawaka Marian (54-18), Bishop Luers (69-12), Concord (54-21) and Bremen (61-6).
The host Chargers went 2-3 in the meet. They won 43-42 over Bremen with the help of a tiebreaker and also defeated Bishop Luers 60-12. West Noble lost Fairfield (48-32), NorthWood (57-21) and White Pigeon, Mich. (42-39).
Fremont travels to Prairie Heights on Thursday night.
West Noble will host Eastside on Tuesday night.
Bill Kerbel New Haven Invitational
At New Haven Saturday, DeKalb was seventh out of 16 teams with 135.5 points. Eastside finished ninth with 77.5.
Baron Braxton Miller was a champion at 145. He won all four of his matches to improve to 20-3 on the season. After winning 2-1 over Leo’s Spencer Hart in overtime in the semifinal, Miller won 6-2 in the championship match over Norwell’s Cody Cox.
Landon Armstrong was second at 285. He won his first three matches by pin, then was pinned by Bluffton’s Juan Cruz in 2:40 in the championship match.
Braylon Meyer was third for DeKalb at 106. Finishing fourth were Mason Chase (120), Gaven Hopkins (152) and Elijah Knepper (160). Dominic Dunn finished sixth at 170.
The Blazers were led by a runner-up finish by Tanner Wicker at 138 and a third-place finish from Briar Munsey at 132.
Wicker (15-6) was 2-1 on the day. He lost a 2-1 decision to Homestead’s Giovanni Arcini in the 138 championship match.
Munsey was 3-1 at 132. He pinned New Haven’s John Bussard in 4:19 in the third-place match.
Cody Collins (120) and Connor Mutzfeld (195) both placed sixth for Eastside.
Goshen Invitational
On Saturday in Goshen, Central Noble placed sixth with 134.
Cougar Isaac Clay won the 195 title. He was 3-0 and won a 9-0 major decision over Winamac’s Dakota Smith in the championship match.
Payton Boots (145) and heavyweight Lane Norris both finished second. Brody Morgan was fourth at 126, Eury Ernsberger was fifth in 138, Sam Hoover was sixth at 170 and Reegan Yoder was seventh at 132.
Central Noble will host Bishop Luers on Monday night.
