Boys Basketball
DeKalb sets sectional ticket plans
WATERLOO — DeKalb has announced ticket sales for the sectional opener at East Noble Tuesday, March 2.
The Barons face Snider in the second game at 8 p.m.
DeKalb has been allotted 500 presale tickets for the first game. The cost is $6 each. Those tickets go on sale Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If tickets remain on the night of the game, East Noble will sell general admission tickets at the gate.
If the Barons advance to Friday’s semifinals, tickets will be sold at DeKalb from Wednesday to Friday.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl report best scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Feb. 15.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Mike Cassleman for men (171 pins over average), Elley Meyer for women (103 over average) and Elizabeth Jones for youth (92).
MEN: Booster — Sam Anglin 300, Mike Casselman 299, 750 series, Jason Flaugh 269, 724 series, Matthew Patrick 268, Ken Henry 255, Mike Plummer 253. Industrial — Jeff Myers 268, Mike Hasselman 709 series. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Cory Hillabrand 256.
WOMEN: Booster — Heather Newman 235, 640 series, Dawn Simmons 556 series. Industrial — Sheila Surfus 212, 550 series, Nel Kneubuhler 210. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 213, 559 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Skyler Plummer 267, Ty Bell 232, 609 series, Juli Plummer 231, 582 series, Elizabeth Jones 217, 569 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 602 series.
For the week of Feb. 8, Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors were taken by John Hatfield for men (170 pins over average), Tracy Steffes for women (108), and Juli Plummer and Garrick Haiflich for youth (both 120).
MEN: Moose — Travis Grigsby 268. Booster — Kris Purdy 278, 715 series, Kyle Baker 278, 700 series, Dave Thies 277, 725 series, Joe Angelo 270, John Hatfield 266, 743 series, Mike Handley 259, 716 series, Matt Englehart 256, 706 series, Jack Pfierman 254. Friday Night Recreation — Jim Jarman 256. Masters & Slaves — Mike Plummer 269, Billy Zink 703 series.
WOMEN: Rachael Gardner 237, Amy Patrick 236, 604 series, Sara Stafford 223, 542 series, Darcie Pettit 216, Katrina Nickerson 550 series. Booster — Heather Newman 245, 660 series. Industrial — Sue Shaffer 542 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Marlene Greear 203, 526 series. Masters & Slaves — Nycole Adcox 215, 604 series, Dawn Simmons 214, Sandra Plummer 209, 534 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 246, 668 series. Adult-Youth — Jacob Oschmann 230, 607, EmmaRose Gowgiel 208. Majors — Skyler Plummer 268, 713 series, Coby Wade 249, 679 series, Kyle Toyias 245, 725 series, Gavin Fites 231, 613 series, Hope Moring 224, 609 series, Juli Plummer 213, 609 series, Joshua Wirges 637 series.
College Wrestling
Morrison qualifies for women’s nationals
ERIE, Pa. — Trine University freshman Riley Morrison finished fourth out of five women in the 109-pound weight class at the Northeast Regional to qualify for the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships.
Morrison was 1-2 at the regional, but is still the first Thunder women’s wrestler to qualify for a national championship tournament.
Morrison was pinned by Adrian’s Emily Mendez in 1 minute, 59 seconds in a semifinal match. But Morrison bounced back and pinned Kennedy Javier of Gannon, Pennsylvania, in 3:34 to earn the national berth.
Morrison was pinned by Brooke Richards of Tiffin, Ohio, in 1:26 in the third-place match.
“I am really proud of Riley for how she wrestled today (Saturday) and this whole season,” Trine coach Amy Hildebrandt said in a university press release. “With two weeks to prepare, I am really excited for the national championships. I think she has a great chance to be competitive.”
Mendez went on to win the regional title, defeating New Jersey City’s Johnae Drumright 9-4 in the championship match.
The NCWWC national meet will take place on March 6 at Tiffin, Ohio, University.
College Volleyball Trine men swept at Fontbonne
ST. LOUIS — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team lost twice to Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League rival Fontbonne on Saturday. The Thunder lost the first match 25-22, 25-14, 25-27, 25-23, then were swept in the nightcap 25-13, 25-19, 25-19. The Griffins are 9-1, 8-0 in the MCVL.
In the first match, Hunter Monday had 34 assists, 10 digs, five kills and two block assists for Trine (5-3, 5-3). Kyle Dixon had 14 kills, Hunter Haas had 17 digs, and Matt Stillman added seven kills and four block assists.
In the second match of the day, the Thunder had 20 assists and three block assists from Monday, 12 digs from Haas and six kills each from Dan Boren and Ted Hofmesiter.
College Lacrosse Thunder women fall in season opener
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team opened its season with a 20-10 loss to Albion Sunday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Britons led 5-0 a little over 13 minutes into the contest.
Kristin John had three goals and an assist to lead the Thunder. Liv Ghent had two goals and an assist. Kristen Nguyen and Ella Dougherty each had two goals, and Danielle Gargiulo had a goal and an assist.
Emily Morthorst played in goal for Trine in the first half and made four saves. Jillian Rejczyk was second half goalkeeper and made six saves.
