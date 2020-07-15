Colleges
EN graduate Hart honored in junior season
MISHAWAKA — East Noble High School graduate Payton Hart will be a co-captain for the women’s volleyball team at Bethel College in her senior season this coming fall.
Hart was picked to the All-Crossroads League Second Team last season. She led the 13-23 Pilots in kills with 348. That also ranked seventh in the conference. The outside hitter also compiled 269 digs.
Hart was named to the National Christian College Athletic Association Scholar Athlete list for women’s volleyball late last fall. The criminal justice major has mentored at a ministry in the Michiana area and was a club volleyball coach while being a student-athlete at Bethel, said coach Katie Weiss.
Local athletes among Huntington’s Academic All-Crossroads honorees
HUNTINGTON — Some area individuals were among the 59 Huntington University student-athletes who were named 2019-20 Academic All-Crossroads League award winners.
In order to be eligible for Academic All-Crossroads League recognition, a student-athlete must have reached junior status academically with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher at the conclusion of the spring semester and must have been nominated by his or her institution.
Men’s basketball senior Andrew Yoder from Shipshewana, women’s track and field senior Aspen Dirr from Hudson, men’s soccer players Luke Unger from Churubusco and Reid Burton from Auburn, and women’s soccer junior Sandra Haraguchi from Fort Wayne and Lakewood Park Christian were among the Academic All-Crossroads League winners.
