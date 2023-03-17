ALBION — John Bodey resigned as Central Noble boys basketball coach earlier this week after a successful run over the past seven seasons.
This news was first reported by WFFT television (Channel 55, Fort Wayne) Wednesday afternoon. In a text message to WFFT sports director Justin Prince, Bodey said he resigned and “maybe retired from coaching” to focus more on family and his day job.
Bodey led the Cougars to seven straight winning seasons and compiled a 134-49 record.
The best season was last season when Bodey and the Cougars went 28-3, shared the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship with Eastside, won the NECC Tournament and went on to be the Class 2A state runner-up. They also won semi-state, regional and sectional titles along the way.
CN was 18-7 in Bodey’s final season this season. The Cougars lost to Westview in the 2A Westview Sectional final and were the NECC Tournament runners-up.
The Cougars won two sectional titles under Bodey, also winning the 2A Westview Sectional in 2017. He led Central Noble to three NECC Tournament titles and the one NECC regular season title in 2022.
Bodey is 202-131 in 14 seasons as a high school varsity basketball coach. He was the boys coach at his alma mater Garrett from 2008-15 and led the Railroaders to a sectional title in his first season in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.