NEW HAVEN — Kamari Clopton had one job.
He performed it repeatedly as New Haven snagged a 13-10 double-overtime win over DeKalb in Northeast 8 Conference action Friday.
"It's a tough one to lose playing defense like this," Barons coach Seth Wilcox said.
In a game of what ifs and could have beens, the senior defensive back picked off three Baron passes and created chaos for receivers.
“In practice we focused on (Donnie Wiley). He’s their primary threat,” Clopton said. “I guarded him with everything I had and made sure he didn’t score. We forced them to throw to other men.”
Even so, Clopton’s biggest plays came in overtime.
In a play designed specifically for him, Clopton outran defenders for a 9-yard strike from Malik Farrow on the left side of the end zone to put an exclamation on a career night and post the winning margin.
Just moments before, Clopton defended Wiley for an incomplete pass in the end zone. The would-be touchdown would have given DeKalb at least a 13-7 lead.
Instead DeKalb settled for a 31-yard field goal by Logan Wilson, which gave DeKalb a brief lead of 10-7 in the second overtime.
Clopton pressured Wiley on another would-be Baron go-ahead score with 35.4 seconds to play in the fourth. That’s when Clopton crowded Wiley toward the left sideline, unable to catch Tegan Irk’s third down aerial.
“I knew I had to come up big or the game was over. I had to play my heart out,” Clopton said.
Again, the Barons had to settle for a field goal attempt, which went sailing left. It squandered a 15-play drive that covered 50 yards in 2:30.
The Barons took the lead on their second possession of the game when Logan Schultz-Montoya walked the tightrope on the end line reaching to reel in a 12-yard pass from Irk. Wilson’s PAT kick made it 7-0.
New Haven got on the board with 1:07 left in the second quarter. That’s when Farrow faked a handoff and curled eight yards for the score. Jamarcus Smith’s kick made it 7-7.
"It was a game of heart. Our guys showed a lot of heart," Wilcox said. "We got a lot better after the Garrett loss and we keep growing."
