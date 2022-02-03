AUBURN — An even mix of old and new has the DeKalb girls bowling team going back to state.
Three players from the Barons’ first-ever state-qualifying squad of two years ago will make a return trip along with three sophomores. The blend has worked very well so far.
DeKalb won sectional and regional titles before finishing third at the semi-state Jan. 22 to earn a berth at state.
“It’s a very good team and I think they believe now they are a state-quality team. I’m pretty proud of them,” coach Mike Plummer said.
The girls will be joined by one individual boys qualifier, sophomore Joshua Wirges, at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne Saturday. This is the fourth straight season DeKalb has had at least some representation at the state tournament.
Plummer feels convincing the Baron girls of how good they are was a big key in getting them to the top level.
“The depth that we have is really good. There are not very many teams that have the depth we have in good bowlers,” he said. “Getting them to believe was the biggest thing.”
Three of the Barons — seniors Hope Moring and Ryleigh Marquardt, and junior Juli Plummer — are back from DeKalb’s 2020 state qualifers. Elizabeth Jones, Kylye Snyder and Harlee Toy are the three sophomores.
Having players who have been at state before figures to be a plus Saturday.
“It’s going to help Saturday. They won’t be as nervous,” the coach said. “The three sophomores we’ve got will probably be pretty nervous. After a game or two we’ll get out of it. They’ll get in a rhythm and we’ll be all right.”
“Some of the girls will be nervous, but with regional and semi-state, we should do a lot better with the nerves,” Juli Plummer said. “The older girls can help the younger girls.”
She feels this is a stronger team than the one that finished eighth two years ago.
“This team is physically stronger and also mentally,” she said. “Our seniors have worked really hard to make it this far. Our coaches have really drilled it into us that we can do as well as anybody else.”
The competition consists of 12 Baker games, in which the bowlers on a team take turns bowling each frame. There’s no success without teamwork.
The top teams then go into a stepladder final, with the lowest seed in the group challenging the next seed up, the winner facing the next-highest seed, and so on.
“We have almost the same girls,” Moring said. “We’re more of a team. We work a lot harder. It’s more of a team sport than individual.”
Moring believes the tournament success will help the team deal with the pressure of state.
“Not only did we go through the stepladder, but we got first place both times,” she said. “That was good having our names called both times. Everyone was real excited. The hard work paid off.
“We really wanted to go last year but we fell short. Ryleigh and I get our last shot at it. I’m thankful we’re going to state.”
Marquardt is ready to help the younger bowlers if they need it.
“It can be an overwhelming experience,” she said. “I can help guide them through what actually goes on.
“The biggest thing is we’ve all worked really hard to get where we are. We’ve all been practicing a lot, we’ve all been encouraging each other.”
Marquardt also likes the closeness of the team.
“The team that went two years ago, we weren’t connected as a team. We got excited and got hungry to make it to state.
“This year we’re a lot more connected. We work together better.”
“It’s been really fun — a little stressful, but mostly fun,” Snyder said.
Another sophomore, Harlee Toy, started bowling at 5 but was away from the sport for a while before returning. She’s glad to be back.
“It’s been fun. Teamwork and a lot of hard work have helped us,” Toy said.
Jones feels she handles things much better than she did last season as a freshman.
“Last year I was so nervous. This year I’m much calmer,” she said.
“As the season has gone on, we’ve become a really close team. We support each other. If someone is having a bad game, we try to help them.”
All the bowlers pointed to effort as a key to their success. Practices are Tuesday and Thursday at Auburn Bowl, and all are in leagues on Saturdays. The bowlers are allowed five additional games per week, which they take advantage of.
They’ve been rewarded for that work with an opportunity in the state tournament Saturday.
“We’re going to have to leave it on the table Saturday and see what it brings,” Coach Plummer said.
Wirges going solo
Wirges would much rather have the rest of the Barons with him, but knows he can handle his solo appearance at state.
“It’s way diifferent,” he said. “I won’t have the support of the team, I’ll be by myself. I’m still having fun.”
Wirges, who finished 12th in the semi-state, felt the Barons would be at state as a group.
“It was a pretty good year. We were a lot better,” Wirges said. “If we showed our A game, we could go to state and win it, but (falling short) happens.”
Wirges feels his game has improved.
“I’m improved a lot. The last four weeks I’ve really focused on my game,” he said. “I’ve been working on things and I feel I’m a lot better bowler.
“The biggest thing I need to work on is just not stressing. I need to worry about myself and not others.”
