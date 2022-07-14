College Track & Field Trine men and women’s teams honored for academic efforts
NEW ORLEANS — The Trine University men and women’s track and field teams both received All-Academic team awards indoors and outdoors from the 2021-22 academic year from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
To be a USTFCCCA All-Academic team, all student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average above 3.1.
Four individual Thunder student-athletes were also selected as USTFCCCA All-Academic athletes, seniors Josh Davis and Greysen Spohn from the men’s team and senior Valerie Obear and freshman Lydia Randolph from the women’s squad.
In order to be eligible for USTFCCCA All-Academic status, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.3 grade point average and either be in the top 50 individually or in the top 35 as a relay team nationally.
Davis, from Sterling Heights, Michigan, competed in sprint events for Trine while Spohn, from Peru, was active in the sprints, hurdles and high jump. Both guys helped the Thunder win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship outdoors in the 4-by-100-meter relay.
Obear was a throwing standout who competed in the 2022 Indoor and Outdoor NCAA Division III Track & Field meets. The Fishers native finished 20th in the discus at outdoor nationals.
Randolph, from Jefferson, Ohio, took part in multiple events for the Thunder this past academic year, and that started with running cross country last fall. She narrowly missed qualifying for nationals in 10,000-meter run.
