Boys Basketball Bishop Luers tops Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Bishop Luers defeated Lakewood Park Christian 79-64 Tuesday.
Caedmon Bontrager led the Panthers (6-5) with 25 points and 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season.
Carter Harman added 17 points and Josh Pike had 10 for Lakewood Park.
Swimming
Bellmont teams top DeKalb swimming
DECATUR — Bellmont defeated DeKalb’s boys and girls swim teams in dual competition Tuesday.
Bellmont won the boys meet 119-44 and the girls competition 106-69.
Adeline Gillespie won the 50 and 100 freestyle events to lead the Baron girls. She also teamed with Caleigh Yarian, Jala Collins and Layla Chautle for first place in the medley relay. She was also part of DeKalb’s winning 200 freestyle relay team with Collins, Mallory Jarrett and Yarian.
Chautle was first in the individual medley and Collins took first in the breaststroke.
Jack Mahoney won the 100 freestyle for the DeKalb boys.
Bellmont 106, DeKalb girls 69
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Yarian, Collins, Chautle, Gillespie) 2:12.51. 200 Freestyle: 1. Myers (Bel) 2:18.82, 2. Jarrett (DK) 2:23.05, 5. Eshbach (DK) 2:33.59, 6. Schultis (DK) 2:40.54. 200 IM: 1. Chautle (DK) 2:47.26, 3. Collins (DK) 2:49.05. 50 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 27.11, 3. Yarian (DK) 29.73, 6. Exford (DK) 38.69. Other DeKalb — Hughes 36.15, McAninch 40.53, Phillips 45.11.
Diving: 1. Bonifas (Bel) 140.4. 100 Butterfly: 1. Hockemeyer (Bel) 1:19.66, 4. Eshbach (DK) 1:28.47, 5. Steckley (DK) 1:50.85. 100 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 1:01.67, 4. Yarian (DK) 1:08.08, 6. Hughes (DK) 1:19.75. Other DeKalb — McAninch 1:32.7. 500 Freestyle: 1. Myers (Bel) 6:17.86, 2. Jarrett (DK) 6:31.19.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Collins, Jarrett, Yarian, Gillespie) 1:57.31, 4. DeKalb (Exford, Chautle, Schultis, Eshbach) 2:13.89, 5. DeKalb (Steckley, Phlllips, McAninch, Hughes) 2:42.17. 100 Backstroke: 1. Baczynski (Bel) 1:16.36, 3. Chautle (DK) 1:18.84, 5. Schultis (DK) 1:25.07, 6. Phillips (DK) 1:49.44. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Collins (DK) 1:19.55, 3. Exford (DK) 1:40.48, 6. Steckley (DK) 2:08.18. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bellmont (Kintz, Frantz, Myers, Scheumann) 4:27.31, 3. DeKalb (Eshbach, Hughes, Schultis, Jarrett) 4:54.47.
Bellmont 119, DeKalb boys 44
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bellmont (Stetler, Barrero, K. Brownlow, Wemhoff) 2:02.94, 2. DeKalb (Exford, Mahoney, Brown, Gillian) 2:20.9. 200 Freestyle: 1. Garner (Bel) 2:11.94, 4. Scher (DK) 2:35.7. 200 IM: 1. Barrero (Bel) 2:17.56, 2. Brown (DK) 2:38.85, 3. Mahoney (DK) 2:43.85, 6. Gillian (DK) 3:04.2. 50 Freestyle: 1. M. Brownlow (Bel) 28.4, 2. Exford (DK) 29.61, 4. Houser (DK) 32.79, 6. Roberts (DK) 33.61.
Diving: 1. Gunsett (Bel) 138.6. 100 Butterfly: 1. K. Brownlow (Bel) 1:08.44, 2. Scher (DK) 1:16.94. 100 Freestyle: 1. Mahoney (DK) 57.36, 5. Roberts (DK) 1:19.1, 6. Houser (DK) 1:20.45. 500 Freestyle: 1. Garner (Bel) 5:53.4.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bellmont (Barrero, Shifferly, Garner, Bonifas) 1:49, 2. DeKalb (Scher, Houser, Roberts, Exford) 2:10. 100 Backstroke: 1. K. Brownlow (Bel) 1:12.71, 4. Gillian (DK) 1:23.75. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Barrero (Bel) 1:11.36, 2. Brown (DK) 1:13.89. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bellmont (Garner, K. Brownlow, Wemhoff, Bonifas) 4:02.59, 2. DeKalb (Brown, Gillian, Exford, Mahoney) 4:23.95.
Gymnastics
Dwenger defeats DeKalb Barons
WATERLOO — Bishop Dwenger scored 110.475 to 102.9 for DeKalb in a dual meet Tuesday at the Classic City Center.
Sarah Boyd won the vault with 9.45 for DeKalb and tied Dwenger’s Ava Stahl for first in the bars at 9.0. Boyd scored 36.125 in the all-around, second to 37.075 for Emma Doyle of Dwenger.
Allison Burton was fourth in the beam with a personal-best 8.85 for the Barons and Boyd was sixth with 8.35. Burton also had PRs in the vault, floor and all-around.
DeKalb’s Lauren Blythe was sixth in the floor at 9.125.
Brielle Carter of Eastside competed individually and scored 33.325 in the all-around. She took sixth in the vault at 8.95.
Girls Basketball DeKalb seventh grade falls on Tuesday
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo defeated DeKalb 25-21 in a seventh-grade game Tuesday.
Breann Fordyce had six points and Ashley Cox five to lead the Barons. Lauren Kirkpatrick and Sophia Jackson had four each, and Sophie Pfister scored two.
