Prep Basketball Fremont’s Rhonehouse receives IBCA scholarship
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday that Fremont senior Jada Rhonehouse will receive Crawley Scholarship.
Rhonehouse is one of 20 high school seniors and one of 10 girls players statewide to receive a Crawley Scholarship. Those scholarships will be grants of $750 apiece in the name of Marion Crawley, the first director of the IBCA who compiled 644 career wins and won four boys basketball state championships.
Criteria for the Crawley Scholarship includes achievement in basketball and academics, participation in extracurricular activities, and service to one’s school and community.
Prep Softball Knights beaten by Lions
ELKHART — Elkhart defeated East Noble 9-1 on Tuesday.
Nevah Crossley pitched for the Knights. She went six innings, allowed nine runs on six hits.
Ellie Rouch went 2-for-4, and Jalyn Thompson had a double.
Prep Baseball DeKalb outlasts New Haven
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb broke a tie with two runs in the fifth and went on to a 12-10 Northeast 8 Conference win Tuesday.
The Barons scored seven times in the second, but New Haven came back with nine in the third to lead 10-8. DeKalb scored twice in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Parker Smith and Dayton Wright both had three hits and three RBIs for the Barons (7-5 overall, 1-0 NE8). Ethan Jordan had two hits.
Barons Smith and Jordan pitched and combined to strike out 12 Bulldogs.
LPC loses to Braves
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Blackhawk Christian 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Panthers only had two hits. Wesley Harms and Corbin White each had singles for LPC.
EN dropped by Luers
FORT WAYNE — East Noble scored one run in the first inning then were held scoreless in its 10-1 loss at Bishop Luers Monday.
Trevor Marcellus and Tristan Rothenberger each had a double. Evan Eggering had the lone run batted in.
Owen Ritchie tossed four innings, allowed three runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Charles Gabet, Tyler Aumsbaugh and Noah Perkins each pitched in relief.
Girls Prep Tennis Barons roll at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb took a 5-0 Northeast 8 Conference win from New Haven Tuesday.
Baron singles players Ella Cruz, Sophie Pfister and Lauren Blythe won in straight sets, with Cruz and Blythe winning 12 straight games.
DeKalb’s doubles teams of Kennlee Dick and Maddie Hickman, and Bella Brunson and Evie Pepple also won. Brunson and Pepple shut out their opponents.
DeKalb won 2-0 in junior varsity play with Alexis Leco winning a singles match and doubles team of Katie Hartsough and Eva Hostetler also winning.
DeKalb 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Ella Cruz (DK) def. Kendall Rowland 6-0, 6-0. 2. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Malee Snodgrass 6-2, 6-2. 3. Lauren Blythe (DK) def. Elia Colin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kennlee Dick-Maddie Hickman (DK) def. Bekah Snodgrass-Amy Clark 6-1, 6-1. 2. Evie Pepple-Bella Brunson (DK) def. Jessica Didion-Aaliyah Casiano 6-0, 6-0.
AHS earns NECC road victories
Angola opened Northeast Corner Conference play with 5-0 wins at West Noble on Monday and at Lakeland on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s results
Angola 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) won 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) won 6-0, 6-1. 3. McKenna Powers (A) won 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Ava Harris (A) won 6-0, 6-1. 2. Kaylee Wise-Alli Christman (A) won 6-1, 6-0.
Monday’s results
Angola 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) won 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) won 6-1, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (A) won 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Ava Harris (A) won 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kaylee Wise-Alli Christman (A) won 6-2, 6-0.
LPC defeated Bruins
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park defeated Northrop 4-1 on Tuesday for its fifth dual win of the season.
The Panthers won all three singles matches and also won at No. 1 doubles.
Lakewood Park won the junior varsity dual 3-1.
Warriors sweep Eagles
EMMA — Westview defeated Churubusco 5-0 to improve to 4-1 and 3-0 in NECC play.
The Warriors won at all five positions in straight sets.
Westview 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Paige Reigsecker (W) def. Kendall Stuckey (C) 6-1, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (W) def. Kaylynn Boggess (C) 6-0, 6-0. 3. Bailey Kenner (W) def. Alissa Powell (C) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (W) def. Jalynn Skinner- Miriam Kline (C) 6-0, 6-2. 2. Kamryn Miller-Ella Yoder (W) def. Adrianna Winget- Mallory Johnson (C) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).
Heights down Cougars
ALBION — Prairie Heights topped Central Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Monday. Heights won every match in straight sets.
In other area action Monday, Churubusco lost at Fairfield 5-0 on the Falcons’ senior night.
Prairie Heights 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Katie Eash (PH) def. Naomi Leffers 6-2, 6-3. 2. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Sarah Pilnock 6-1, 6-2. 3. Brooklyn Landis (PH) def. Maddie Toner 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Katie Rheinheimer-Samarra Orr (PH) def. Natalie Moore-Lydia Replogle 7-5, 6-1. 2. Alayna Boots-Caylee Bachelor (PH) def. Avery Phillips-Jacelyn Hawk 6-0, 6-1.
Prep Track & Field DeKalb teams top Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb’s track teams won dual meets against Northeast 8 Conference foe New Haven Tuesday.
The Baron boys won 65-61 and the DeKalb girls prevailed 72-54.
Jaren McIntire took the 1,600 for the Baron boys. Carter VanGessel won the 400 and Matthias Hefty took the 800. Landon Knowles was first in the 3,200 and Nate Fillenwarth won the high jump. Trenton Meyer was first in the pole vault and Josiah Vanderhorst the shot put.
Lydia Bennett won the 1,600 and 3,200 for DeKalb’s girls. Abby DeTray took the 400 and 800. Scout Warner was first in the high jump.
The Baron girls also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
DeKalb girls 72, New Haven 54
100 — 1. Marshall (NH) 13.25, 4. Schoenherr (DK) 14.59. 200 — 1. Marshall (NH) 27.4, 2. Allen (DK) 310.13, 3. B. Fordyce (DK) 30.82. 400 — 1. DeTray (DK) 1:07.86, 2. Slavin (DK) 1:14.24. 800 — 1. DeTray (DK) 2:42.04, 2. Woodcox 3:01.61, 3. M. Gentis 3:03.26, 5. K. Gentis (DK) 3:11.85. DeKalb JV — Yoder 3:07.37, 2. N. Fordyce 3:30.46. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:19.81, 2. Woodcox (DK) 6:21.99, 3. M. Gentis (DK) 6:41.39, 4. K. Gentis (DK) 6:47.92. DeKalb JV — Yoder (DK) 6:45.83. 3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 11:47.
100 intermediate hurdles — 1. Jackson (NH) 17.14, 2. Lowery (DK) 18.2, 3. Warner (DK) 18.66, 4. Chalfant (DK) 19.2. 300 low hurdles — 1. Jackson (NH) 48.98, 2. Lowery (DK) 55.17, 3. Chalfant (DK) 1:03.34. 4x100 — 1. New Haven 51.6. 4x400 — DeKalb 4:58.52. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 12:27.
Shot put — Dommer (NH) 29-11, 2. Allen (DK) 25-11, 3. N. Fordyce (DK) 25-6 1/2, 6. B. Fordyce (DK) 25-3, 8. Long (DK) 23-10. DeKalb JV — Budde 23-11, Phillips 20-2. Discus — 1. Dommer (NH) 113-1, 4. B. Fordyce (DK) 69-6, 5. N. Fordyce (DK) 62-2, 6. Budde (DK) 61-6, 7. Long (DK) 61-5. DeKalb JV — Phillips 59-4. Long jump — 1. Ganaway (NH) 15-2 1/2, 2. Miller (DK) 14-1, 4. Schoenherr (DK) 13-6, 5. Carroll (DK) 13-3 3/4, 6. Baldwin (DK) 11-1. High jump — 1. Warner (DK) 4-6, 2. Schoenherr (DK) 4-2, 3. Baldwin (DK) 4-2. Pole vault — 1. Swihart (NH) 7-0, 2. Slavin (DK) 6-0.
DeKalb boys 65, New Haven 61
100 — 1. King (NH) 11.91, 5. Gentis (DK) 12.28, 6. Engelberth (DK) 13.1, 7. Zimmerman (DK) 13.14, 8. Wilson (DK) 13.24. DeKalb JV — Hamblin 13.28, Collings 13.38, King 13.39, Waldon 13.97, Babbitt 14.17, Hernandez 14.44. 200 — 1. Myles (NH) 23.89, 5. Zimmerman (DK) 27.51. DeKalb JV — Collins 28.19, 5. Waldon 28.52, 6. Hamblin 29.13, Babbitt 29.21, King 29.88. 400 — 1. VanGessel (DK) 52.43, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 52.81, 3. Engelberth (DK) 58.05, 4. C. Brown (DK) 59.48. DeKalb JV — Stuckey 1:01.44, Woods 1:03.63, Richardson 1:11.48. 800 — 1. Hefty (DK) 2:07.67, 2. VanGessel (DK) 2:09.02, 3. K. Brown (DK) 2:10.34, 6. Abernathy (DK) 2:46.57. DeKalb JV — N. Rigsby 2:57.7. 1,600 — 1. McIntire 4:53.28, 2. Worden (DK) 5:14.9, 3. Abernathy (DK) 5:29.91, 5. N. Rigsby (DK) 6:37.88. 3,200 — 1. Knowles (DK) 10:58.
110 high hurdles — 1. Hoffer (NH) 18.16. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Hoffer (NH) 48.11, 2. Worden (DK) 51.97. 4x100 — New Haven 45.29. 4x400 — 1. New Haven 4:03.17. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 10:57.59.
Shot put — 1. Vanderhorst (DK) 41-6 1/2, 2. Birch (DK) 41-4 1/2, 5. N. Brown (DK) 35-8, 8. T. Brown (DK) 30- 1/2. DeKalb JV — Dunn 31-2, 2. Brockhouse 27-10 1/2, 3. Norrick 26-1, 4. Kracium 25-3, 5. Yoder 21-3 1/2, Snyder 19-6 1/2, M. Rigsby 19-2. Discus — 1. Bussard (NH) 113-7, 2. C. Brown (DK) 111-7, 3. T. Brown (DK) 111-0, 5. Vanderhorst (DK) 107.6, 7. Dunn (DK) 101-3. DeKalb JV — K. Brown 103-9, Birch 75-0, Norrick 74-3, 4. Brockhouse 72-4, 5. Snyder 63-5, Kracium 59-6, Yoder 41-8. Long jump — 1. Clopton (NH) 20-5, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 16-8 1/2, 5. Stuckey (DK) 15-2 1/4, King (DK) 14-7 1/2, 7. Hamblin 14-6 1/2. High jump — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-8. Pole vault — 1. Meyer 7-6.
Boys Prep Golf Heights wins NECC match
HOWE — Prairie Heights won over Eastside 206-218 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Cedar Lake Tuesday. Hamilton did not have enough players for a team score.
Brayden Levitz led the Panthers with 45. Trevor Davidson shot a career low score for nine holes with 55.
Heights also had Noah Butler with 52, Jay Abbott with 54 and Leyton Byler with 56.
Austin Milliman was the Panthers’ leading junior varsity player with a 60.
Knights defeat Bulldogs
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble beat New Haven 170-260 on Tuesday.
Caden Anderson led the Knights with a 36, and Rayn Norden carded a 38.
Lakers top Fremont, CN
LAGRANGE — Lakeland shot 167 at Heron Creek Monday to pick up two Northeast Corner Conference victories. Fremont was second with 178 and Central Noble was third with 214.
Laker Ben Keil was medalist with 38. Lakeland is 5-1 overall, 4-0 in the NECC.
Lukas Berlew led the Eagles (3-4, 3-3 NECC) with 41. Jerry Imhof paced the Cougars with 49.
The Lakers won the junior varsity match with 224. CN edged Fremont 233-234. Carter Loveall led Lakeland with 45 and Noah Owsley had 58.
Jalen Cooper led the Cougars with 56. Ashland Benner shot 49 for FHS.
Lakeland 167, Fremont 178,
Central Noble 214
LL: Ben Keil 38, Tommy Curtis 41, Nate Keil 44, Jensen Miller 44, Tucker Klopfenstein 53.
Fremont: Lukas Berlew 41, Luke Campbell 44, Josh Sherbondy 46, Jake Allman 47, Alex Chilenski 47.
CN: Jerry Imhof 49, Owen Norris 52, Lane Norris 54, Micah Schoeff 59, Blake Weeks 61.
Chargers 3rd in match
SYRACUSE — West Noble was third in a three-team match Monday at Maxwelton, shooting 213. Fairfield was first with 156, led by medalist Brayden Miller with a 31, and Wawasee was second with 172.
Brayden Bohde led the Chargers with a 38.
West Noble also had 56 from Luke Schermerhorn, 58 from Nevin Phares, 61 from Chris Munoz and 66 from Rodrigo Melchor.
College Track & Field Trine standout Miller awarded
NEW ORLEANS — Trine senior Evie Miller was named NCAA Division III Outdoor Women’s Track and Field National Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts on Tuesday by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Miller is the first student-athlete in program history to receive the award in the outdoor season. She ran the second fastest time in NCAA Division III history in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Indiana Invitational Friday when she finished second in the race in 10 minutes, 6.26 seconds.
College Lacrosse Trine men fall to Adrian
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team lost to Adrian 9-6 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (12-4, 4-2 MIAA) shut out the Thunder in the middle two quarters.
Collin Custer had two goals for Trine (8-4, 2-3). Matt Zanichelli and Noah Markus each had a goal and an assist. Nick DiPaolo made 15 saves in goal.
College Baseball Thunder beat at Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine lost to Calvin 15-5 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Monday.
The Knights (14-13, 7-7 MIAA) scored in their final five at-bats to end the game in eight innings. Rick Padilla and Andrew Hung homered for Calvin.
Cory Erbskorn was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a run batted in for the Thunder (12-19, 7-8). Matt Weis walked three times and scored twice. Brenden Warner had two hits.
Cam Nagel was the starting and losing pitcher for Trine. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over the first four innings.
College Golf Thunder women 2nd in Tyler Memorial tournament
PORTAGE, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team ended its season with a second-place finish in the Steven Tyler Memorial Monday. The Thunder shot 340 at The Moors Golf Club and were three shots behind champ Adrian.
Three Trine golfers made the all-tournament team with top five finishes. Maire Sullivan was individual tournament champion with an 81. Lily Williamson and Grace Dubec tied for fifth with 84s.
The Thunder also had Reagan Guthrie with 91 and Carli Sanford with 96.
Trine also had a second team in the tournament and it finished third with 400. Caroline Boyd led that team with 93 and Bailey Bravata shot 96.
Trine men 3rd, 5th in Tyler Memorial tournament
PORTAGE, Mich. — Trine had two men’s golf teams in the Steven Tyler Memorial on Monday at The Moors Golf Club. The Thunder’s B team placed third with 320 and the their C team was fifth with 343.
Adrian won with 305, and NAIA program Cornerstone, Michigan, was second with 316.
Charlie Eriksen and Nick Phillips both shot 79 to lead Trine’s B team. It also had 80 from Carter Rang, 82 from Tyler Rod and 86 from Nathaniel Acres.
East Noble graduate Ryan Gienger led Trine’s C team with 81. It also had 82 from Justin Glessner and 86 from Colin Crumrine.
Middle School Golf CN falls to Indian Springs, GMS
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble lost to Indian Springs 232-256 Friday at Eagle Glen.
Issac Nodine was third overall with a 58 to lead the Cougars.
CN also had 60 from Hunter Halsey, 66 from Harrison Spencer and 72 from Keaton Weber.
On Tuesday, the Cougars lost to Garrett.
Central Noble was led by Halsey shooting a 54, which was good for second. Nodine finished third with a score of 59. Weber shot a season-best 65 and Spencer added a 67.
