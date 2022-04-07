WATERLOO — A big play on defense turned into a huge inning on offense.
The switch put DeKalb in control against Northrop Thursday, with a double play snuffing out a Bruin threat in the top of third, and the Barons erupting for seven runs in the bottom of the inning on their way to a 12-2 victory in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A sectional championship game.
Alex Leslie’s two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the sixth ended the game early via the 10-run rule, and gave a reprieve to all those battling the bitterly cold, whipping winds.
The outburst allowed for smooth sailing for senior Bryce Dobson, who hurled a six-inning complete game for the win, allowing five hits and striking out five.
Junior Tegan Irk was on both sides of the game’s big shift.
Pernell Whitesett hit a bolt to straight away center with one on and one out in the top of the third, but Irk made a leaping catch to rob him of extra bases. Courtesy runner Nathan Jessup was running on the pitch, and was doubled up easily with Irk’s throw to first baseman Donnie Wiley.
The first seven Barons reached safely in the bottom of the inning, capped by Irk’s three-run bomb to center field to put DeKalb (3-3) up 9-2.
“Dobby kept us close, and we just got hot,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “Then we brought the bats out that big inning, and Irk putting that one out over center field.
“I thought it was a big momentum shift when he gunned the guy from center field, doubled him off not tagging up.”
Irk was one of three Barons with three RBIs. Ethan Jordan had an RBI groundout in the first and a two-run double in the third. Leslie doubled in a run in the third before his game-ending two-run single.
Elijah Ehmke also had two hits, and Logan Jordan and Will Seigel had doubles.
Dobson had a rocky beginning, surrendering consecutive hits to Luke Siren, Jayden Sloniker and Whitesett to start the game as the Bruins (0-3) scored their two runs right away.
Dobson settled in to retire seven straight at one stretch and didn’t allow another hit until Ayden Schuhler doubled in the fourth. He blanked the Bruins on two hits over the last five innings.
“He threw strikes and filled up the zone, and our defense made plays behind him,” Bice said.
“Another great team win, and we’ll look to improve going into Saturday, another two big games (a home doubleheader with Garrett).”
