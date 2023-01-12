AUBURN — Thursday’s Lakewood Park-Whitko girls basketball contest got off to a bit of a sluggish start.
But the Wildcats made up for it with a frenetic finish in winning 43-39 over the Panthers.
The Panthers (8-9) surged out to an early advantage and led 11-4 at the first stop.
Whitko (7-8), however, battled back in the second stanza and the two teams were tied at 17 at the half.
Lakewood Park got out to an early 22-17 advantage in the second half, but Whitko responded with a 12-1 run for a 29-23 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Wildcats led the rest of the way, but the Panthers rallied to cut the Whitko lead to 38-36 in the final minute.
Lakewood Park struggled all the night at the free-throw line, going just 9-for-20, and that was the case down the stretch as well.
Whitko coach Justin Jordan said his team has been playing well as of late.
“But we need to work on closing out ball games,” Joedan said.
Ava McGrade led the Panthers with 21 points. Jade Carnahan added nine.
Whitko was led by Braisha Harrison with 20 points. Khloe Krieg added nine.
The Panthers travel to Heritage on Tuesday. Whitko travels to Southwood on Saturday night.
