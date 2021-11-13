ANGOLA — Angola presented problems inside and out for DeKalb in Friday’s girls basketball clash.
The Hornets pushed the pace and established a strong presence underneath, yet continually found open players outside and benefited from six three-pointers. Combining that with some strong defense, Angola took a 46-31 victory.
“One of the things we thought we could do was get our inside game going and that would open some things up on the outside,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said. “We were able to establish that.”
The Hornets also attacked the glass for 11 offensive rebounds, many of which led to extra shots or free throw chances.
Sophomore Kylie Caswell had two threes and led the Hornets (1-1) with 13 points. Lauren Leach added 12 and Leah Snyder snared a game-best 11 rebounds.
DeKalb (2-2) got 13 points from Maddie Hickman and nine from Ashley Cox.
“They’re long, lanky and probably bigger at four of the five spots,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “Each girl is really talented.
“We did a good job collapsing down, but Leach can make great passes out to the perimeter and they can just catch and shoot. A couple times we got deflections, but when you’ve got a post player who can pass like that, it’s tough to defend.”
An assist by Leach set up a three for Macy Oberlin as the Hornets took the lead for good at 9-8 after the first quarter. Angola had the arrow to start the second frame, and Oberlin assisted on a Caswell three as the Hornets went up 12-8 on wrap-around three-pointers.
DeKalb stayed in range, scoring on cuts to the basket. Biz Martin fed to Hickman for a basket to get the Barons to within 19-15, and Delaney Cox set up Ashley Cox for a hoop that made it 22-17, but the Hornets answered with another timely three, this one from Jaelyn Fee, and led by eight at the break.
Angola limited DeKalb to single digits in three of the four quarters, and held the Barons without a field goal in the fourth.
“That was a much better effort defensively,” Burlingame said. “Give DeKalb credit, they’re small and quick and fast, not the easiest team to defend. Our girls competed really hard and executed our defensive game plan pretty well.”
Angola started quick and pushed the lead into double digits in the third quarter. The Barons started to match the intensity of the hosts after a timeout by Stuckey, but got no closer than within 34-26 on two Evie Pepple free throws with two minutes left in the quarter.
“We talk about having good first quarters and good third quarters,” Stuckey said. “I thought we had a great first quarter. The third quarter they came out and kind of punched us in the face.
“We bounced back though. Ashley Cox was making some great plays in the second half and showing the type of player she is, getting to the rim. We have to get her to finish now.”
No junior varsity game was held with DeKalb short of players due in injuries and illness.
