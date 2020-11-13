WATERLOO – It was not a pretty game among rivals Angola and DeKalb Friday night.
The Hornets overcame shooting struggles early and 27 turnovers in the nonconference game to open with a 33-23 victory.
It was the first victory for new Angola coach and AHS alumnus Nick Burlingame.
“Coming into this game, we were looking for three things: great energy, great effort and execution,” Burlingame said. “We had two of them. We need to execute better.
“You can celebrate the wins, but can never settle for them. We have to get better in every phase.”
The Hornets could not make shots, but they made it tough on the Barons to get good looks or get into an offense. Angola forced 36 turnovers. DeKalb only had 32 field goal attempts, making only seven of them.
“We couldn’t handle the pressure,” first-year Barons coach Noah Stuckey said. “That’s about (Hanna) Knoll being an outstanding athlete. You put her on the ball and she is so strong and so long.”
Knoll had seven steals. But chaos came from different places for Angola. Freshman guard Kylie Caswell had five steals off the bench in her first high school varsity game. The Hornets had seven blocked shots, including three from senior Lauren Leach and two from classmate Megan Nisun.
After a 3-3 opening quarter where Angola shot 1-of-14 from the field, the Hornets outscored DeKalb 11-2 in the second quarter.
The Barons (1-3) did not score in the third quarter until Morgann Leslie scored inside with 24.7 seconds left in the stanza as she was fouled. Angola was up 19-7 going into the fourth quarter.
The Barons got within eight at 21-13 with 4 minutes, 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Maddie Hickman made two free throws. But the Hornets continued to turn DeKalb over and kept the home team at a distance.
Angola only shot 22% from the field (11-50). Knoll missed her first 11 field goal attempts, but ended up with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Leach had six points and nine rebounds.
Hickman had six points, four rebounds and two steals off the bench for the Barons. Christina Yarian had five points and five boards. Sarah Brown had four points and eight rebounds.
“The girls gave it all they had,” Stuckey said. “We were better than we were against Heritage (a 31-30 road loss in the season opener on Nov. 3). We want to compete for four quarters and I think we did that.”
DeKalb’s Leslie returned to action and played a lot in the second half after hitting heads with Angola freshman Macy Oberlin in the final seconds of the first quarter. Oberlin took the worst of the collision as she was cut open in the forehead and did not return. Burlingame said she will be evaluated over the weekend.
Both teams return to action this coming Friday. The Barons will travel to Garrett and the Hornets will host Eastside.
Angola’s home game with Norwell scheduled for tonight was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing among the Knights. The contest was rescheduled for Jan. 23 at Angola’s Central Gym.
