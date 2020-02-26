LEO-CEDARVILLE — What had been a game of ping pong suddenly turned into a chase.
Leo’s defense helped to cause a few empty possessions at the start of the fourth quarter for DeKalb, and allowed the Lions to finally put some space between the two. Leo did the job when DeKalb was forced to press and hit its free throws to complete a 59-53 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball triumph Tuesday.
The first three quarters saw 14 lead changes and five ties, with Leo up 37-36 going into the fourth when Carson Hart hit his team’s only three-pointer of the night just before the third-quarter buzzer.
That’s when the Barons had trouble keeping the ball secure and managed only a three by Brantley Hickman over the first four minutes of the fourth. The Barons had only nine turnovers all night, but some came at bad times.
Cole Richmond’s three-point play — the result of Evan Eshbach winning a scrap for a loose ball — finally broke the spell and trimmed the Lions’ lead to 46-42, but Leo scored the next seven points to push the lead into double digits.
Richmond kept things interesting the closing seconds, drilling three straight three-pointers, but Leo hit 8-of-11 at the line in the last quarter to protect the victory.
Richmond finished with 18 to lead the Barons (6-15 overall, 1-6 NE8) and Connor Penrod had matching totals of 15 points and 15 rebounds.
D.J. Allen, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, showed off his smooth shooting touch and led Leo (15-7, 4-3) with 18, while Blake Davison added 17 points, including 9-of-10 at the foul line.
DeKalb did much of its damage from the three-point line, going 10-for-24. Five different Barons connected from behind the arc.
Leo was a 55-41 winner in the junior varsity game behind 15 points from Landen Livingston and 10 from Brody Hiteshew. Jackson Barth scored a game-best 18 for DeKalb and Donnie Wiley had seven
Leo won the freshman game 46-41 as Jevon Walker and Mason Posey both had nine points and Owen Winters added eight. Will Seigel and Ethan Jordan talled 10 ecah for the Barons and Parker Smith scored nine.
