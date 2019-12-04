BUTLER — Woodlan did everything it could to come back from a huge fourth-quarter deficit, but Eastside held on for a 42-37 nonconference win at Butler Tuesday.
The Blazers (5-1) led 37-18 entering the fourth quarter and looked to be in total control.
The Warriors (6-2) outscored Eastside 19-5 in the final frame and took advantage of eight Eastside turnovers. Held in check most of the game, the Warriors’ Addie Bayman got on track to start the comeback.
Bayman converted a three-point on her team’s first possession of the period, and after an Eastside turnover, she was fouled after burying a three from the left wing with 7:01 left. She missed the free throw, but the momentum was starting to turn in Woodlan’s favor.
Eastside’s Allyson King missed the front end of a bonus on her team’s next possession, but the hosts got the rebound, and King scored inside with 5:19 to play to give her team a 39-24 lead.
That would be the Blazers’ last points for nearly four minutes.
Woodlan’s Gabby Joyce, who had missed five previous three-point tries, hit one from the left wing, and then hit another with 2:49 to play, cutting the deficit to seven.
King made the front end of a bonus with 1:38 to play, ending Eastside’s dry spell, but Avah Smith scored at the other end. After two Blazer misses, Smith scored on a rebound bucket to make it 40-37 with 36 seconds left.
Eastside broke the press, and King took a feed from Paige Graber for an easy basket with 19 seconds left to cap the scoring.
“That’s a good win for us,” said Eastside coach Mike Lortie. “(Woodlan’s) a good team, and they’re going to win more games.
“They turned their pressure up, and we got a little sloppy with the ball. We got excited, including myself.
“(Woodlan’s) was 6-1 coming in for a reason,” he said. “Our girls played good defense until the fourth quarter. They broke us down and we lost their shooters.”
Eastside built the lead with solid defense in the first three quarters and hit timely shots.
Bayman had 12 points for Woodlan and King had 12 points for Eastside. MacKensie Rieke finished with 11 points for the Blazers.
Eastside returns to action at Garrett Saturday.
In other area action on Tuesday, Lakewood Park lost at Prairie Heights 41-35.
Eastside 28, Woodlan JV 26
Cadence Gardner had 10 points for Eastside, while Olivia Baumert and Addie Wasnick scored 10 points each to lead Woodlan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.