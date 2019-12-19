Boys Basketball Fremont bests Rangers
READING, Mich. — Fremont defeated Reading 53-45 in a non-conference game Tuesday night.
The Eagles (4-1) made 14-of-16 free throws and outrebounded the Rangers 32-26. Fremont outscored Reading 18-12 in the fourth quarter.
Gabel Pentecost led four Eagles in double figures with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Kameron Colclasure had 13 points and three assists. Ethan Bock added 12 points and six assists, and Kaleb Gannon had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Logan Brace grabbed 10 rebounds for Fremont. Porter Mauk had 11 points for Reading (0-2).
Girls Basketball DMS seventh grade falls to Riverview
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team lost 24-17 to Riverview Tuesday.
Ashley Cox led the Barons with nine points, Lauran Kirkpatrick had five, and Sophia Jackson had three.
Jackson also had six rebounds, Breann Fordyce had four and Kirkpatrick pulled down three.
