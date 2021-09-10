WATERLOO — Carroll came out at full speed at the start of the second half at DeKalb Thursday night.
The Barons needed just a short time to get going, but the Chargers didn’t wait around. They put in two goals in less than six minutes, and went on to a 3-2 girls soccer victory.
Ella Theard ran on to a ball lobbed into the penalty area and put one home to snap a 1-1 tie just 1:50 after intermission.
Theard then set up teammate Malaya Blakely with a touch pass to the outside, and Blakely scored from the left of the goal at the 34:18 mark.
“Just a couple of little miscommunications there,” DeKalb coach Terry Exford said. “The girls played a great game, played their hearts out.
“We’re just progressing and getting better and better, and then to have a game like this against what has always been a strong Carroll program, I am very pleased and proud of how our girls played.”
The Barons (4-3) survived more intense pressure from the Chargers (5-2-2) for the next several minutes, but then began to mount some attacks of their own.
They finally broke through when Hope Lewis beat the Charger defense to the outside, and scored from a sharp angle on the right side, cutting the Carroll lead to a goal with 13:42 left. The two goals is the most allowed by the Chargers in a game this season.
“We didn’t hang our heads when it got to 3-1. We kept on fighting. We knew we still had opportunities,” Exford said.
Carroll reduced the amount of opportunities by going all out at the Baron goal the rest of the way, and forced the hosts to spend more time playing defense than they wanted to.
Carroll broke on top early when a high shot from Madelynn Welker went off the hands of keeper Sydney Mansfield and in just less than eight minutes into the match.
DeKalb struck back as Lewis and a Carroll player were engaged in a battle for the ball outside the 18. DeKalb’s Caroline Pranger raced in and chipped one over the head of Charger keeper Rachel Bova for a tie game with 8:40 to go in the half.
“Getting that first goal to tie it made us start to believe a little bit more and see what we’re capable of doing,” Exford said.
“We’re working on some things within our formation and the girls are starting to pick up on those things. It’s making them better and they’re playing better as a team.”
Carroll won the junior varsity match 5-0.
Lakewood Park 2, Woodlan 2
In Woodburn, Sam Hartz and Frannie Talarico scored for the Panthers (6-0-1).
