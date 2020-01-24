AUBURN — Columbia City’s swim teams were winners over DeKalb at the YMCA of DeKalb County pool Thursday night.
The Eagle girls outscored the Barons 124-45, and the Eagle boys won 129-34.
The Barons celebrated senior night, honoring senior swimmers and their parents before the meet. Coach Ron Kumpfmiller let the seniors pick their events for the evening, causing him to scramble to fill spots in the lineup in some places.
Caroline Klimek won the 50 and 100 freestyle races for Columbia City, and Even Devito won the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Sophia Hatcher won the individual medley and Lauren Liston took first in the backstroke.
The Eagles also won all three relays. Hatcher, Shauna Young, Morgan Poling and Klimek teamed up for first in the medley relay. Devito, Ashleigh Hoskins, Grace Schaekel and Klimek combined for victory in the 200 freestyle relay. The quartet of Devito, Hatcher, Hoskins and Liston was first in the 400 freestyle relay.
DeKalb got victories from Jala Collins in the breaststroke and Adeline Gillespie in the butterfly. Gillespie was also third in her first attempt at the backstroke.
“Gillespie is on fire right now. We’re really anxious to see her swim at the conference on Saturday (at Norwell),” Kumpfmiller said.
Charlie Varga won the 50 and 100 freestyle events for the Columbia City boys. Gideon Wagner won both the butterfly and backstroke. Matt Hoskins was also a double individual winner, taking first in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
Maxwell Joseph was first in the breaststroke for the Eagles and Samuel Varga took the individual medley.
The Eagle boys also swept all three relays. Matt Hoskins, Joseph, Wagner and Charlie Varga combined to win the medley relay. The team of Wagner, Joseph, Brian Fix and Charlie Varga won the 200 freestyle relay. Zach Young, Fix, Samuel Varga and Hoskins teamed up for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Kumpfmiller was happy with senior Ethan Brown’s runner-up finishes in the 100 free and breaststroke. He feels Brown and the rest of the Barons are finally healthy entering the biggest meets of the year.
The conference meet opens with diving preliminaries at 10 a.m., with the championships to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Columbia City 124, DeKalb girls 45
200 Medley Relay: 1. Columbia City (Hatcher, Young, Poling, Klimek) 2:07.76, 2. DeKalb (Chautle, Collins, Eshbach, Gillespie) 2:15.88, 3. Columbia City (Liston, German, Landers, Schaekel) 2:22.3, 4. DeKalb (Phillips, Exford, Steckley, Hughes) 2:57.09. 200 Freestyle: 1. Devito (CC) 2:16.19, 2. Schaekel (CC) 2:21.93, 3. Yarian (DK) 2:26.03, 4. Yelton (CC) 2:37.8, 5. Schultis (DK) 2:41.37, 6. Steckley (DK) 3:10.64. 200 IM: 1. Hatcher (CC) 2:36.46, 2. Poling (CC) 2:39.36, 3. Hoskins (CC) 2:40.97, 4. Collins (DK) 2:45.71, 5. Chautle (DK) 2:47.33. 50 Freestyle: 1. Klimek (CC) 26.85, 2. Schaekel (CC) 28.72, 3. German (CC) 32.0, 4. Hughes (DK) 36.42, 5. McAninch (DK) 38.85. Other DeKalb — Exford 39.05, Phillips 41.86.
100 Butterfly: 1. Gillespie (DK) 1:11.21, 2. Poling (CC) 1:15.53, 3. Hoskins (CC) 1:17.2, 4. Young (CC) 1:18.07, 5. Chautle (DK) 1:23.68, 5. Eshbach (DK) 1:25.77. 100 Freestyle: 1. Klimek (CC) 59.7, 2. Yelton (CC) 1:10.49, 3. Landers (CC) 1:15.83, 4. Hughes (DK) 1:17.86, 5. Steckley (DK) 1:23.34, 6. McAninch (DK) 1:30.09, 7. Phillips (DK) 1:34.23. 500 Freestyle: 1. Devito (CC) 5:58.1, 2. Liston (CC) 5:59.56, 3. Schaekel (CC) 6:35.15, 4. Schultis (DK) 7:04.67.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Columbia City (Devito, Hoskins, Schaekel, Klimek) 1:56.46, 2. Columbia City (German, Poling, Young, Yelton) 2:01.79, 3. DeKalb (Collins, Yarian, Exford, Eshbach) 2:40.54. 100 Backstroke: 1. Liston (CC) 1:07.42, 2. Hatcher (CC) 1:09.05, 3. Gillespie (DK) 1:09.58, 4. Schaekel (CC) 1:13.98, 5. Yarian (DK) 1:15.38. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Collins (DK) 1:18.62, 2. Young (CC) 1:26.43, 3. Eshbach (DK) 1:32.09, 4. German (CC) 1:33.94, 5. Ruble (CC) 1:36.26, 6. Exford (DK) 1:46.76. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Columbia City (Devito, Hatcher, Hoskins, Liston) 4:26.18, 2. DeKalb (Hughes, Chautle, Yarian, Gillespie) 4:35.88, 3. Columbia City (Schaekel, Ruble, Schiariti, Yelton) 4:51.91.
Columbia City 129, DeKalb boys 34
200 Medley Relay: 1. Columbia City (Hoskins, Joseph, Wagner, C. Varga) 1:50.43, 2. Columbia City (S. Varga, Harrold, J. Hunter, Anspach) 1:59.03, 3. DeKalb (Gillian, Brown, Scher, Mahoney) 2:04.46. 200 Freestyle: 1. Hoskins (CC) 2:02.09, 2. J. Hunter (CC) 2:10.27, 3. Gillian (DK) 2:34.36, 4. Exford (DK) 2:44.94. 200 IM: 1. S. Varga (CC) 2:18.43, 2. Joseph (CC) 2:22.12, 3. Young (CC) 2:24.07, 4. Mahoney (DK) 2:43.5. 50 Freestyle: 1. C. Varga (CC) 23.47, 2. Huston (CC) 27.22, 3. A. Hunter (CC) 28.23, 4. Scher (DK) 29.9, 5. Gaier (DK) 32.28. Other DeKalb — Balsley 32.28, Houser 32.8, Roberts 33.15.
100 Butterfly: 1. Wagner (CC) 56.61, 2. J. Hunter (CC) 1:01.66, 3. S. Varga (CC) 1:02.75, 4. Scher (DK) 1:19.55. 100 Freestyle: 1. C. Varga (CC) 53.14, 2. Brown (DK) 59.81, 3. Anspach (CC) 1:06.05, 4. Barton (CC) 1:06.24, 5. Balsley (DK) 1:18.01, 6. Roberts (DK) 1:18.69, 7. Houser (DK) 1:19.95. 500 Freestyle: 1. Hoskins (CC) 5:21.11, 2. Harrold (CC) 5:37.93, 3. Fix (CC) 5:48.36.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Columbia City (Wagner, Joseph, Fix, C. Varga) 1:38.1, 2. Columbia City (Barton, Huston, J. Hunter, Young) 1:49.05, 3. DeKalb (Gaier, Balsley, Houser, Exford) 2:12.51. 100 Backstroke: 1. Wagner (CC) 1:01.67, 2. Gillian (DK) 1:21.13, 3. Barton (CC) 1:26, 4. Exford (DK) 1:39.68. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Joseph (CC) 1:11.56, 2. Brown (DK) 1:12.95, 3. Young (CC) 1:14.91, 4. Harrold (CC) 1:15.45, 5. Mahoney (DK) 1:28.85, 6. Gaier (DK) 1:31.47. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Columbia City (Young, Fix, S. Varga, Hoskins) 3:54.01, 2. Columbia City (Harrold, A. Hunter, Huston, Anspach) 4:18.9, 3. DeKalb (Brown, Gillian, Exford, Mahoney) 4:25.7, 4. DeKalb (Scher, Houser, Roberts, Gaier) 5:10.73.
