GARRETT — Kenan Kennedy hasn’t had much trouble finding the net in his soccer career at Garrett.
Great Lakes Christian College will look for more of the same from the Garrett senior, who committed to play soccer there with family and coaches present Tuesday.
“It feels amazing. I’ve always wanted to do it and now it happened,” Kennedy said. “I’m ready to play and ready to help them get better.”
Kennedy will study youth ministry. His father and grandfather career in ministry influenced his decision to attend the school in Lansing, Michigan.
“I wanted to follow in their path,” he said.
Kennedy had 17 goals and eight assists for the Railroaders last fall, up from 13 goals and eight assists the season before. He’s earned KPC Media Group All-Area and Northeast Corner Conference first-team honors the past two seasons.
“We’re excited about him. He’s a high-quality athlete,” said new Great Lakes coach Sam Sibilski. “We’re looking for players such as Kenan to come in and potentially start straight away. As soon as we saw him we were very, very interested.”
Kennedy said he also played basketball and baseball in the past, but neither compared to soccer for him. He began playing soccer as a third-grader.
He said his favorite part of soccer is “competing at a fast level. I’ve always been quick on my feet and love kicking the ball around.”
Being tougher on the ball is one phase of his game he wants to be better as he begins at Great Lakes.
“I tend to fall back a little bit. I need to be more physical and complete passes,” he said.
