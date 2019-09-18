Boys Tennis Barons edge Concordia
WATERLOO — DeKalb took a 3-2 win from visiting Concordia Monday.
Landon Holwerda won 6-2, 7-5 over Ben Gerig at No. 1 singles for the Barons (7-3). Carman Rieke lost a three-setter to Concordia’s Jacob Felton at No. 2 singles, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. DeKalb’s Gavin Swift won 6-2, 6-3 against Hunter Ehle at No. 3 singles.
Mason Pickett and Jon Pickett won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 over Evan Ostrowski and Trey Novak at one singles for Concordia. DeKalb won at two doubles with the team of Alex Holwerda and Kenlee Kruse downing Jordan Wright and Ryan Snider 6-2, 6-4.
DeKalb’s junior varsity (7-2) defated the Cadets 5-2. Jack McComb, Krue Nagel and Elijah Ehmke were singles winners for DeKalb. The Baron doubles teams of Kaine Smith and Josh Allen, and Owen Holwerda and Aidan Wissing also won.
Football
Garrett junior varsity tops Lakers in overtime
GARRETT — The Garrett junior varsity football team overcame two deficits to secure a 26-20 overtime victory Monday over visiting Lakeland.
Garrett (2-2) tallied its second home victory in as many opportunities this season behind three rushing touchdowns from freshman Robert Koskie and another by classmate Derek Overbay.
The Railroaders moved the ball behind the running of sophomores Jesse Badger, Carson Harter, Doug Merriman, Noah Walter and Zack Warfield as well as freshmen Koskie and Cody Bickley.
After Lakeland scored on the final play of regulation to force overtime, the Garrett defense stepped up to dominate the overtime session. Lakeland started with the ball on offense and was stopped on four consecutive plays.
Koskie ran the ball up the middle 3 yards on Garrett’s third play from scrimmage for a touchdown to give the Railroaders a 26-20 win.
Eastside reserves defeat Churubusco
BUTLER — Eastside’s reserve football team was a 36-8 winner over Churubusco at Butler Monday.
The Blazer defense forced multiple turnovers.
Carsen Jacobs threw three touchdown passes and three conversion passes.
Jiye Parr caught two TD passes and Gavin Wallace caught one. Parr, Wallace and Dackotia Reed each caught a conversion pass.
Briar Munsey ran for two touchdowns.
Girls Soccer DeKalb defeated by Vikings on kicks
HUNTINGTON — Huntington North edged DeKalb 1-0 on penalty kicks in a Northeast 8 match Monday.
The Vikings scored on four penalty kicks to three for the Barons after the teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation time and both overtime periods.
The Barons (5-2-3 overall, 3-1 NE8) are rated 15th in Class 2A in this week’s coaches poll.
Volleyball LPC sweeps Fremont
FREMONT — Lakewood Park Christian improved to 11-3 on the season with a sweep of Fremont Tuesday. The scores were 25-19, 25-10, 25-18.
Girls Golf Garrett tunes up for sectional with match
HOWE — Garrett was third in a match with Prairie Heights and Fremont Tuesday, shooting 223 at Cedar Lake.
The Panthers won with 210, and the Eagles were second with 213. Fremont freshman Kenadee Porath was medalist with 48.
Sarah Cooper led the Railroaders with 50. Garrett also had 55 from Abby Weaver, 59s from Courtney Barse and Jess Culbertson and 61 from Madi Flaugh.
