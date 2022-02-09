WATERLOO — Prairie Heights couldn’t shake DeKalb, and then DeKalb couldn’t shake Prairie Heights.
The Panthers bolted to a 10-point lead in Tuesday’s boys basketball game, only to have DeKalb scrap back for a tie at the half. The Barons opened an eight-point spread in the third quarter and a seven-point lead in the fourth, but Heights came back to put the game up for grabs.
The Barons came through at crunch time with three big defensive stops, and with the Panthers having to foul, made six straight free throws in the final minute to take a 56-49 win.
Connor Penrod and Caden Pettis shared scoring honors with 14 points each as the Barons (7-8) won their second straight. Chase Bachelor scored a game-best 21 to lead the Panthers (9-8) and Isaiah Malone added 11.
DeKalb got only one field goal — a hard-earned basket in the paint by Penrod — in the fourth quarter. Two Alex Leslie free throws made it 49-42 Barons, but the Panthers stormed back on backs by Logan Hamilton and Bachelor, and two free throws from Hamilton with made it 49-47.
Two free throws from Malone brought Prairie Heights within 50-49 with 2:47 to play, then Hamilton ended a long DeKalb possession with a steal.
The Panthers had three chances after that, but came up empty each time. And each time, the Barons hit two free throws, with Caden Pettis, Brantley Hickman and Jackson Barth combining to go 6-for-6 and salt away the win.
“I was very proud of the guys to hold on to the victory in the fourth quarter,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “Defensively we were pretty good in the fourth quarter. We finally got key stops. We got a body better on Bachelor, he couldn’t just turn and score. He’s a nice player.
“Free throw shooting was huge. We missed a lot of bunnies along the way.”
The Panthers sprinted to a 13-3 lead on the strength of two threes by Malone and one by Colton Penick. The Barons were able to find a surge of energy after the slow start.
“(Bryce) Dobson, (Landen) Brown and Hickman came with a lot of energy and effort. They were quick to the ball. They played with a lot of heart and hustle. They sparked us a little and got us to the point where we tied the game at half.”
Four double-figure scorers powered DeKalb to a 60-42 win in the junior varsity game. Kiefer Nagel led the Barons with 15 points, Will Weber had 12, Parker Smith scored 11 and Caiden Hinkle added 10. The Panthers got 15 points from Messiah Johnson-Solis and 14 from Jeremiah Godsey.
