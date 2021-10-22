SYRACUSE — DeKalb needed just a little trickle of offense.
Then the flood gates open.
The Barons exploded to score on five straight possessions in the second half and turned a tense, low-scoring nail-biter into a 42-14 rout of Wawasee in the first round of the Class 4A sectional Friday.
DeKalb (2-8) will play No. 2 Leo for the second time in three weeks next Friday at Leo. The Lions (10-0) scored in the final seconds to defeat East Noble.
The game was tied 7-7 at the half. The Warriors scored on a short drive after an interception.
The Barons had their own air traffic control in Landon Armstrong, who blocked a 48-yard field goal try by the Warriors, and later blocked a punt near the goal line, which freshman Nic Ley recovered in the end zone.
DeKalb’s defense continued to play strong in the second half, not allowing a first down to the Warriors. The offense mixed the run and pass as well as it has all year, and couldn’t be stopped.
Quarterback Tegan Irk was 9-of-9 passing for 141 yards and four scores after halftime, two each to Derek Overbay and Donnie Wiley. Irk finished 14-of-21 for 244 yards.
Irk started the trouble with his legs, racing 60 yards on a keeper play on DeKalb’s first play of the second half. Another 9-yard scamper and touchdown pass to Overbay put the Barons ahead for good.
“I was happy with what the defense the first half,” said Baron coach Seth Wilcox. “We knew they wanted to run the ball up the middle and get the edge. We were pretty aggressive trying to stop the run. That may the best game of the year for the defense.
“Offensively, the first half was a little rough. The O-line was struggling a little. We challenged the O-line at halftime.
“In order for us to win, they had to come out and start moving people and that’s exactly what they did. We were able to pound the ball down the field multiple times. We got some great big plays. Irk through some phenomenal passes and our receivers made some catches.”
The Barons followed the quick go-ahead score with an 82-yard, nine-play drive. They got their next score with a short field after a sack forced the Warriors to punt from their end zone.
The last two Baron touchdowns also came with good field position, and for a brief time, the game was played with a running clock with DeKalb ahead 42-7.
Hunter Tinkey’s 74-yard kickoff return to the the Baron 8 in the closing minutes set up another score for Wawasee, but the Barons were able to clear the bench in the win.
Now the Barons face Leo again after a 14-0 loss to the Lions in the regular-season finale. That game was played in a horrible quagmire at DeKalb, but the teams will be on the Lions’ synthetic surface next week.
They’re proud to get a chance to play the Lions again.
“When you have a young team you have to get better all through the year,” Wilcox said. ‘We’re not a young team anymore, we’ve got a year of experience. We challenged them, saying we’re not a 1-8 team anymore, we’re 0-0.”
