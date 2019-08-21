The 2019 football season is quickly approaching. The first week is filled with hope and excitement for the first football game under the lights.
Week 1 features many quality games to check out, so here’s a look at this Friday night’s slate of games.
Angola at DeKalb
Video: Online at Hometown Media on Facebook, Your Community Network via Auburn Essential Services (Stream on WATCH YCN at AuburnEssentialServices.net)
Radio: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola).
Where: Cecil E. Young Field, Waterloo.
When: 7 p.m.
2018 Records: Angola 12-1, DeKalb 5-5.
Last meeting: The Hornets defeated the Barons 31-20 on the turf at Trine University on Aug, 17, 2018.
Players to watch: Angola — Sr. SS-RB Ryan Brandt, So. RB Finley Hasselman, Sr. CB-RB Antonio Luevanos, Sr. DE Kyle Trick, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman. DeKalb — Sr. QB Evan Eshbach, Jr. QB Corey Price, Sr. RB-LB Landon Miller, Sr. OL-DL Tylar Pomeroy, Jr. RB Tanner Jack, Jr. LB Dominic Blevins.
Outlook: Both teams have questions mark to start the season. Angola has more than DeKalb, including a new quarterback and a large chunk of its running game. How much time will Purdue commit Ryan Brandt see on the offensive end to help get points on the board? The defense took some big blows due to graduation, so it will be interesting to see if the Barons’ big offensive line will be able to impose their will early and establish the run.
DeKalb also has a fresh face at quarterback. Though, it may be two fresh faces. Both senior Evan Eshbach and junior Corey Price will more than likely take snaps on Friday night.
The Hornets have taken the last three season openers against the Barons. The last time DeKalb picked up a win over Angola was in the first round of sectionals in the 2015 season.
East Noble at Plymouth
Radio: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn).
Where: The Rock Pile, Plymouth.
When: 7:30 p.m.
2018 Records: East Noble 9-2, Plymouth 6-4.
Last meeting: The Knights won a low-scoring affair at home 16-6 over the Rockies on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch: East Noble — Sr. QB-DB Bailey Parker, Jr. RB-LB Jacob VanGorder, Sr. DL Leyth Al-Mohammedawi, So. DB-WR Rowan Zolman, Jr. RB-LB Justin Marcellus, Sr. WR-DB Gage Ernsberger, Sr. WR-DB Hayden Jones. Plymouth — Sr. QB-DB Joe Barron, Sr. WR-DB Garrett Schrameyer, Sr. RB-DB Seth Rundell, Sr. RB-LB Blake Davis, Jr. RB-DB Ivan Winkle, Sr. RB-LB Joseph Styers.
Outlook: These two teams have opened the season with one another and both games have been close. Last year, it was a one-score game until the Knights scored a touchdown to start the fourth quarter. This year’s game should be no different with both teams receiving votes in the IFCA Preseason Coaches Poll.
East Noble brings back loads of experience on both sides of the ball and young talent that will get their feet wet on Friday night. The Rockies bring back their starting quarterback from a year ago in Joe Barron, who threw for over 1,700 yards, 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2018. Their top three tacklers from last season are also back. Senior Blake Davis recorded 129 total tackles, while Ivan Winkle and Joseph Styers each had 65.
West Noble at Central Noble
Radio: Online, wawk.com
Where: Cougar Field, Albion.
When: 7 p.m.
2018 Records: Central Noble 7-4, West Noble 8-3.
Last meeting: The Chargers won a tight 14-12 contest at home on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch: Central Noble — Sr. QB Jared Trowbridge, Sr. WR-DB Chase Weber, Jr. WR-DB Sawyer Yoder, Jr. RB-LB Noah Christopher, RB-LB Jarrett Hawk, Sr. WB Tyler Lawson. West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB-CB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-DB Josh Gross, Jr. OL-DL Jeramyah James, So. OL-DL Zayne Patrick.
Outlook: Both teams are coming off successful 2018 where they both posted winning records. However, both teams lost a lot along the offensive and defensive lines. Which young group that steps up on Friday could be the difference in this one.
West Noble has one of the best two-way players in the area in Brandon Pruitt, who ran all over the Cougars for 198 yards last season. If Central Noble can contain Pruitt even a little bit, the Chargers have another talented offensive weapon in Josh Gross, who amassed 115 receiving yards on just two catches in last year’s contest.
The Cougars will throw many different runners at West Noble with the hope that a couple can have big games to match the production from the Chargers. Central Noble will need to try to keep the scoring at a minimum to have a chance at knocking off one of the top teams in the NECC.
Lakeland at Wawasee
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange).
Where: Wawasee High School, Syracuse.
When: 7 p.m.
2018 Records: Lakeland 6-4, Wawasee 1-9.
Last meeting: Lakers won 28-7 in LaGrange on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch: Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, Sr. DT-OT Jayce Riegling, Jr. DT-OL Miguel Delapaz. Wawasee — Jr. QB Parker Young, Sr. WR-CB Ethan Garza, Sr. TE-DE Ethan Hardy.
Outlook: Hard to say. A lot of unknowns will be revealed on the turf in Syracuse, especially for the Lakers.
Both teams will still have a bunch of seniors. The Warriors probably have more with 20 seniors, and they have probably been through more in their rebuilding efforts than the Laker 12th-graders have. That’s because Lakeland’s senior group has sporadically played before this season. Plus, Wawasee will be at home with a feelgood story in place with first-time head coach Jon Reutebuch, who has coached at many levels in the Wawasee community for over 20 years.
That paints a Warrior advantage. But if the new-look Lakers really gel, that could put Wawasee back on its heels.
Whitko at Churubusco
Where: Churubusco High School, Churubusco.
When: 7 p.m.
2018 Records: Whitko 1-9, Churubusco 9-2.
Last meeting: Eagles won 28-0 in South Whitley on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch: Whitko — Sr. LB-WR Ashton Schuh, Sr. MLB-FB Mason Lehman, So. RB-DB Cade Berg. Churubusco — Sr. DL-OL Reese Wicker, Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr. QB-DB Sam Wood.
Outlook: A rebuilding culture visits an established force in this Whitley County rivalry.
New Wildcat coach Phil Jensen has created some excitement, simplified things and adjusted to the small school community after 18 seasons at Warsaw. After winning 15 games at Churubusco in 1994 and 1995, Jensen became Warsaw’s winningest football coach with 112 victories from 1996-2003 and from 2008-17.
The beginning of the Jensen era will be incredibly tough at Churubusco, and there appears to be a great difference up front that might be too much for Whitko to overcome. However, don’t underestimate the feistiness of a neighborhood rivalry. The rivalry and the Jensen injection will keep Whitko in the fight for four quarters regardless of what the scoreboard might say.
Garrett at Prairie Heights
Radio: Online, wawk.com
Where: Hubert Cline Field, Brushy Prairie.
When: 7 p.m.
2018 Records: Garrett 2-8, Prairie Heights 2-9.
Last meeting: The Railroaders shut out the Panthers 19-0 on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch: Garrett — Sr. LB Clayton Fielden, Jr. RB Kolin Cope, Sr. QB Levi Follett. Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-DB Ethan Hoover, So. TE-LB Camden Hall.
Outlook: Two teams that struggled in 2018, Heights and Garrett enter this season under starkly different circumstances. The Panthers lost their best all-purpose offensive weapon as well as more than 200 tackles from the middle of their defense. Garrett, meanwhile, returns its leading passer, rusher and receiver, as well as several stout defenders.
Heights does have a returning starting quarterback in Hoover, who is poised to break several career records this year, but questions remain around him. It’ll be hard for the Panthers to score on these Railroaders once again, and they’ll only go as far as Hoover carries them. Is he up to the task?
Eastside at Heritage
Where: Heritage Junior-Senior High School, 13608 Monroeville Road, Monroeville.
When: 7 p.m.
2018 Records: Eastside 5-5, Heritage 2-8.
Last meeting: Eastside 46, Heritage 13 at Butler last year.
Players to watch: Eastside — Sr. OL-DL Chase Leeper, Sr. OL-LB Troy Kessler, Sr. LB-TE Carson Evers, So. QB Laban Davis. Heritage — Sr. QB Parker Tracy, Jr. RB-DB Beu Bosler, Sr. Chase Luginbill, Sr. TE-LB Brice Hoffman.
Outlook: The Blazers handled the Patriots 46-13 last year, but Eastside will have several different faces in key positions this time around.
The offensive line returns intact from a year ago, but Eastside has a new quarterback, new running backs and several new receivers.
“We feel our strengths are on the offensive and defensive lines,” said head coach Todd Mason. “Our defense will have to continue to play fast and physical.”
Mason is counting upon offensive linemen Chase Leeper and Troy Kessler and defenders Carson Evers, Lane Burns and Lane Cleckner for leadership.
Counting the loss to Eastside at Butler last year, the Patriots started the season 0-5 with lopsided losses to the Blazers, Norwell, Woodlan and Adams Central. Heritage’s two wins a year ago came against Park Tudor and Southern Wells, teams that won one game between them.
Nico Tigulis (6-24) is in his fourth season at Heritage.
This is Eastside’s first visit to Monroeville for football since the 1979 season.
Southern Wells at Fremont
Video: Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook.
Where: Max Mitchell Sports Complex, Fremont.
When: 7:30 p.m.
2018 Records: Southern Wells 1-9, Fremont 2-9.
Last meeting: The Eagles got revenge for a loss in the 2018 season opener with a 25-14 win at home in the first round of 1A sectionals on Oct. 19, 2018.
Players to watch: Southern Wells — Sr. MLB-FB Xavier Walden, Sr. RB-LB Josh Beeks. Fremont — Jr. SB-DB-QB Kameron Colclasure, So. QB-DB Gabel Pentecost, Sr. RB-LB Karson Meeks.
Outlook: Fremont enters this season with high expectations, largely surrounding the addition of Pentecost, a quarterback who coach Jim Hummer believes can finally allow his offense to take the top off a defense. The Eagles still have areas of concern on the offensive line and in the secondary, though.
In truth, there’s still a lot to learn about this Eagles team, and we’ll begin to figure it all out Friday night. Will Fremont be able to take advantage of Pentecost’s arm? Will the defense be able to hold its own against a team that has torched them the past two years? We will have our answers by the end of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.