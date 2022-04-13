ANGOLA — The Trine women’s lacrosse team rallied from three goals down with 2:44 remaining in Wednesday afternoon’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association matchup against Hope College. The Thunder scored twice in 21 seconds, but a late insurance goal from Hope’s Madison McCreery with 31 seconds left was all they needed for the 14-12 victory against the Thunder to prevent a three-game losing streak and a Trine three-game winning streak.
The Flying Dutch (6-5, 1-1 MIAA) opened the game with a 4-0 lead a little less than six and a half minutes into the game, two of them coming from the game’s leading scorer in McCreery, who finished the game with five goals and an assist.
“We can’t spot teams four goals,” Thunder coach Kevin Cooke said. “That would be helpful, but the score goes to show you we can battle. I was pleased with the team defense that we played and we’re kind of where we need to be right now.”
Trine (6-3, 1-1 MIAA) finally got on the board at the 3:04 mark of the first quarter on a goal from Calista Richmond, followed by her teammate Ella Dougherty less than a minute later.
The second quarter saw the Thunder score three in a row to tie the game at five all following a Hope goal, with Danielle Gargiulo scoring off an assist from Liv Ghent and Ghent following up with back-to-back goals nearly 11 minutes apart, the second of which was assisted by Dougherty.
However, it was the Flying Dutch that would take the lead at halftime, with McCreery adding to her total with 28 seconds left to give Hope a 6-5 lead.
For the first half, the Flying Dutch outshot the Thunder 16-11, though both teams had 10 shots on goal. The Thunder were also winning the ground ball battle 12-6.
Trine struck first in the second half, rattling off two straight goals to lead 7-6, one at the 9:51 mark (Dougherty), followed by a free position shot by Gargiulo after a foul put the Thunder a man up with 8:30 left in the quarter.
The game would be tied 8-8 heading into the fourth after the Flying Dutch’s Kristen Szost and Elena Salazar and Trine’s Alyssa Keptner each scored in the final eight minutes.
The fourth quarter was a shootout, with the two teams combining for 10 goals, as McCreery and Salazar each scored two for Hope along with goals from teammates Sophie Ackerman and Molly Frederickson, while the Thunder’s Dougherty, Ghent, Brooke Hoag and Gargiulo each scored once.
The goals from Salazar and Frederickson with 4:09 and 2:44 remaining in the game put Hope up 13-10, before Hoag and Gargiulo answered with back-to-back goals in the next 45 seconds after a Trine timeout to cut the game to one.
“We did our best,” Cooke said. “The last time I called timeout really was to collect our thoughts. We are a good team and can score quickly, and they proved it. We tried a couple of things at the very end of the game that we honestly haven’t worked on since probably the first four or five weeks of practice and they did it. I couldn’t be prouder of that.”
Gargiulo, Ghent and Dougherty led the Thunder in scoring with three goals each, while Ghent led the team with two assists.
As a team, Trine was outshot 34-24, but won more ground balls 19-14. Hope had 21 fouls to the Thunder’s 11, though the Flying Dutch won more draw controls at 18-11.
Jillian Rejczyk made eight saves in 34 shots while in goal for Trine, and Hope’s Maddie Yakes had eight saves in 24 shots.
The Thunder continue conference play when they travel to Kalamazoo Saturday.
