College Track Livingston leads Trine All-MIAA honorees
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s outdoor track and field teams had 14 athletes make their respective All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association teams, led by freshman Haley Livingston, who was picked as the conference’s Most Valuable Women’s Field Athlete.
Livingston made the All-MIAA Team twice for winning conference titles last week in the long jump and the triple jump.
Three other Thunder student-athletes made the All-MIAA Team twice, junior Valerie Obear on the women’s side for winning conference titles in the discus and the hammer throw and sophomores Jake Gladieux and Ben Williams on the men’s side. Gladieux won MIAA crowns in the 110 and 400 hurdles races, and Williams won the 200 dash title and as part of Trine’s winning 4-by-100 relay team.
Also earning all-conference honors from that men’s relay team were senior Jacob Root, junior Josh Davis and sophomore William Thonn.
Senior Neil O’Brien was also picked to the All-MIAA squad for winning the 3,000 steeplechase.
Two other Trine women received All-MIAA recognition, conference pole vault champion Autumn Presley of Pleasant Lake and 10,000-meter champion Megan Theismann.
Baseball Barons defeated Tuesday at Norwell
OSSIAN — Norwell defeated DeKalb 14-6 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Tuesday.
The Barons (12-8 overall, 3-1 NE8) trailed 9-1 after three innings, then scrapped back to within 9-6 before the Knights put it away with a five-run sixth.
Nolan Nack and Logan Stahly both had three hits and an RBI for DeKalb. Aric Ehmke also had three hits.
DeKalb, Westview add game May 24
WATERLOO — DeKalb will host Westview in a game added to the schedule.
The Barons will host the Warriors Monday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb plans annual baseball camp
WATERLOO — DeKalb will host its 22nd annual summer baseball camp June 3-4 and 7-9.
The camp is open to students ages 7-14. Registration forms are available at Rieke Park or in the high school office.
Prep Softball EN tops Bulldogs
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated New Haven 8-4 in a Northeast 8 Conference game on Wednesday. The Knights are 12-6, 3-3 in the NE8.
Girls Tennis Norwell shuts out Barons
OSSIAN — Norwell was a 5-0 winner over DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Tuesday.
Dani Gavilanez of Norwell defeated Ella Cruz 6-0, 6-3 at one singles. Aubreyan Heyerly won 6-1, 6-1 over Alli Burton at two singles, and McKenna McNabb won 6-1, 6-3 over Lauren Blythe at three singles.
Norwell’s team of Lindsay Collins and MacKinzie Toliver took a 6-3, 6-1 win from Bella Brunson and Maddie Hickman at one doubles. Annabelle Johnson and Addy Heyerly won 6-4, 6-0 over Evie Pepple and Kenlee Dick at two doubles.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 3-2.
CorrectionDeKalb track athlete Korbin Gillian was misidentified in a headline in Wednesday’s edition.
The Star regrets the error.
Golf
Youth Golf Youth clinic set at Garrett
GARRETT — Garrett Country Club is planning its summer junior golf clinic.
The clinic will take place on seven Monday: June 7, 14, 21 and 28, and July 12, 19 and 26. Participants should pick five of the seven Mondays.
Ages 5-7 will meet from 9:9:50 a.m. Ages 8-10 will follow from 10-10:50 a.m. Ages 11 and older will meet from 11-11:50 a.m.
The cost is $75 with a $10 discount for additional siblings from the same family. The registration deadline is June 18.
For more information, call 357-5165.
Prep Boys Golf Fremont downs Warriors, Marines
ANGOLA — Fremont shot 203 on the back nine at Lake James Wednesday to defeat Northeast Corner Conference rivals Westview and Hamilton.
The Warriors, one of the top teams in the NECC, shot 209. The Marines had 264.
Medalist Josh Sherbondy fired a 44 to lead the Eagles (7-4, 7-3 NECC).
College Baseball Thunder lose MIAA opener
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine lost to Hope 4-2 in a first-round game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Wednesday afternoon.
Evan Maday hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Flying Dutchmen (23-13) to break the scoreless tie.
Brenden Warner and Cory Erbskorn had run-scoring singles in the eighth inning to cut the deficit in half for the Thunder (6-27). But Hope hung on.
Adam Wheaton (3-5) started and took the pitching loss for Trine. He allowed four runs (three earned), three hits and four walks while striking out five. Kyle Robinson pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief.
Warner was 2-for-3 with a walk to lead the Thunder offensively.
Trine will play Albion in an elimination game at Hope today at 1 p.m.
