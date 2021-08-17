Prep Volleyball Hornets top Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Angola opened its season Saturday by defeating Columbia City 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.
Morgan Gaerte had 14 kills and three aces for the Hornets. Heidi Faramelli had five kills, two solo blocks and one block assist. Brea Harris had six digs and four aces. Lindsay Call had nine assists, and Paige Franz added six digs.
Eastside girls swept by Fairfield
BUTLER — Eastside’s varsity volleyball team was swept by Fairfield in its season opener at Butler Saturday.
The Falcons won 25-14, 25-21, 25-14.
Eleanor Neumann had six kills and Skyelar Kessler picked up four for the Blazers (0-1). Kessler added seven assists and served two aces.
Allison Hoffelder had five assists. Jasmine Dircksen had 20 digs. Mataya Bireley served two aces, one block and eight digs. Neumann served three aces and added six digs.
Prep Boys Cross Country Garrett second at Norwell
OSSIAN — Garrett took second place in the Bob Dahl Invitational at Norwell Saturday.
Lakewood Park Christian was seventh and Fremont took ninth.
Bellmont won with five of the top 12 finishers and had 37 points. Garrett was the best of the rest with 78, Lakewood Park had 188 and Fremont had 213.
Tanner McMain was the runner-up to lead the Railroaders in 18:02. Then came a closely packed trio with Luke Coffman 13th (19:35), Gavin Weller 14th (19:36) and Nate Presswood 15th (19:55).
Keegan Angel was the last counter for the Railroaders in 34th (21:37). Landon Davis was 37th (21:43) and Parker Reed 40th (21:49). Other Garrett finishers were Tyler Gater 57th (22:45), Holden Bowser 60th (23:19) and Connor Brown 65th (24:18).
Braeson Kruse’s 19th-place finish (20:18) led the Panthers, while Jeremy Elwood was 28th (21:18) and Jackson VandeVelde 36th (21:42). Other Panther finishers were Anthony Mansoger 45th (22:07), Stephen Harvey 60th (24:48) and Titus Shively 63rd (25:12).
Carson McLatcher was Fremont’s leader in 16th (19:58). Other finishers for the Eagles were Gage Forrest 31st (21:27), Hayden Anderson 42nd (22:06), Dayne Disher 54th (22:54) and Jorden Fisher 70th (29:56).
Prep Girls Cross Country Garrett seventh in invitational
OSSIAN — Garrett placed seventh in the Bob Dahl Invitational at Norwell Saturday.
Leo was the champion with a score of 25. Garrett had 167. Fremont and Lakewood Park also competed but did not have full teams.
Nataley Armstrong’s fourth-place finish in 21:48 led Garrett. Aida Haynes was next to reach the chute for Garrett, taking 28th in 26:17, and Samantha Liechty was 37th in 27:37. Also for Garrett, Ayla Gilbert was 49th in 30:16 and Brooklyn Jacobs 50th in 30:28.
Morgan Gannon of Fremont was second overall in 21:02. Hallie Shrewsburg was 22nd in 24:22 and Makayla Gumbel was 26th in 25:02.
Lakewood Park’s lone finisher, Danielle Lesser, was 12th in 22:58.
Prep Girls Golf Westview 5th in home invite
LAGRANGE — Westview was fifth in its own invitational Saturday, shooting 422 at Heron Creek.
Warrior Hope Haarer was individual runner-up with an 85.
Columbia City won with 361. West Noble was seventh out of 11 teams with 431. Lakeland shot 449.
Mackensy Mabie placed seventh individually with 93 to lead the Chargers. West Noble also had 107 from Maddie Bottles, 113 from Aubrey Weigold, and 118 from both Tori Hamman and Abigail Hawn.
Kylee Watkins shot 98 and Brooke Retterbush had a new personal best 105 to lead the Lakers.
Lakeland also had Caitlyn Miller with 122, Amelia Trump with 124 and Lydia Trost with 136.
Chargers edged by Warriors
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost a close 208-210 match to Wawasee Monday.
Taylor Cripe was medalist for Wawasee with a 43. Mackensy Mabie led the Chargers with a 45.
Maddie Bottles scored a 53, followed by Aubrey Weigold’s 54, Abigail Hawn 58, Tori Hamman 63 and Mikayla Nichols 63.
In other area golf action, Fremont defeated Westview 201-226 Monday night.
At Noble Hawk against Huntington North, East Noble’s Addison Meyer shot a 60 and her teammate Gracie Schoof carded a 61.
The Vikings shot 171 as a team.
Prep Girls Soccer Lakers earn shutout
LAGRANGE — Lakeland started the Derrick Sherck era with a 3-0 victory over Wawasee Monday.
Alivia Rasler scored two goals in the win, and Deisy Munoz had the other.
Panthers pound New Haven
AUBURN — The Panthers opened the 2021 campaign with an 11-1 win over the Bulldogs Monday.
Frannie Talarico led the way with the hat trick, and Sam Hartz had a pair of goals.
Prep Boys Tennis Fremont tops DeKalb in opener
FREMONT — The Eagles opened the 2021 season with a 3-2 victory over the Barons Monday.
Fremont won at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 7-5 (7-2) win by Nick Miller over DeKalb’s Owen Holwerda.
Brady Foulk earned the win at No. 3 singles for the Eagles with a 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 win over Wyatt Derrow. Fremont clinched the win with another close win at No. 2 doubles. Isaac Hirschy and Connor Trobaugh won 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 over Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey.
DeKalb’s Krue Nagel won his No. 2 singles match over Fremont’s Alex Chelinski 6-2, 7-6, and the Barons’ No. 1 doubles duo of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel won 7-5, 6-0 over the Eagles’ Josh Sherbondy and Sam Verdin.
Bowling Meeting set in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Bowling Association will have its annual meeting on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at K Vegas Bowl.
Sign-up for the bowling alley’s leagues for the upcoming season will be available for the public, and the election of officers will also take place at the meeting.
To address questions, contact Steve Spencer by calling 318-2525 or Teri Fitzgibbon by calling 343-8055.
Running Annual ACD 5K run scheduled
AUBURN — The 12th annual ACD 5K Run and 2-mile family fun walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m.
The race will start at the corner of Main and 16th Streets in Auburn and will follow much of the parade route before finishing at the courthouse.
Preregistration by today costs $20 and guarantees a T-shirt. After today and on race day, registration costs $25.
Registration can be done at runrace.net or lpcsathletics.org.
College Volleyball Trine picked 4th in MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine’s women’s volleyball team was picked to finish in a tie for fourth place with Alma in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason poll that was released on Monday.
Calvin was picked to win the conference with 63 points and by getting seven of the nine first-place votes from league coaches. Hope was picked second and received two first-place votes.
The Flying Dutch had 58 points. Albion was third with 50 points. The Thunder and the Scots each had 39 points.
Trine was 8-5 last season, including 3-4 in the MIAA. It lost to Alma at home in five sets in a quarterfinal match of the MIAA Tournament this past spring.
The Thunder will be led by senior setter Jacqueline Baughman, an All-MIAA Second Team selection last year. She had 309 assists, 100 digs and 15 aces last season.
Junior Paris Outwater from nearby Bronson, Michigan, is another key player returning for Trine after having 175 digs and a .953 percentage receiving serve last season. Senior middle blocker Chloe Behm, a Central Noble graduate, will take on a bigger role up front in 2021.
