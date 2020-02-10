HILLSDALE, Mich. — The Trine University indoor track & field teams competed in the unscored Wide Track Classic hosted by Hillsdale College Saturday against schools from NCAA Division II and III and from the NAIA.
The top finish on the track for the women came in the 800-meter run championship race with junior Evie Bultemeyer who placed second in a time of 2 minutes, 13.43 seconds.
In the mile run, freshman Amira Faulkner placed fifth after running 5:26.36. Sophomore Madi Howard was 15th at 5:43.57.
In the relays, the team of Bultemeyer, sophomore Stephanie Hartpence, sophomore Chloe Brittain and junior Elizabeth Lohman won the distance medley in 12:18.83. That is the seventh best time in NCAA Division III this season.
The Thunder also had a second team place seventh with junior Megan Theismann, Howe senior Massie Jo Maskow, Faulkner and freshman Alli Smith posting a time of 13:12.56.
In the 4-by-400 relay, Hartpence, Bultemeyer, Faulkner and Brittain recorded the sixth-best mark of 4:13.28.
Leading the Thunder in the field events was Hartpence, who was 11th in the high jump after clearing a best height of 4 feet, 9.75 inches. Freshman Lia Vawter placed 15th overall at 4-6.
Sophomore Valerie Obear was 13th place in the weight throw thanks to a toss of 46-10.25.
For the Thunder men in the running events, sophomore Josh Davis qualified for the finals of the 60 dash and finished seventh in 7.08 seconds. Freshman Ben Williams also advanced to the finals and finished ninth in 7.15 seconds.
Williams also had a strong finish in the 200 of 23.13 seconds which was good for fifth place.
Freshman Kyran Pearson placed 12th in the 200 in 23.35 seconds and sixth in the 400 in 52.15 seconds.
Highlighting the afternoon on the track was junior Neil O’Brien, who won the 800 in 1:58.45. He was one of three runners to finish in the top 15. Junior Levi Neuzerling was third in 1:59.88. Sophomore Lance Williamson was 15th in 2:05.89.
Freshman Skyler Schrope placed eighth in the mile at 4:37.53. Sophomore Will Huffman finished sixth in the 3,000 in 9:29.06.
Freshman Jake Gladieux advanced through the quarterfinals and semifinals of the 60 hurdles and ran his fastest time in the finals of 8.44 seconds to place seventh.
In the 4-by-400 relay, the team of Gladieux, Pearson, senior Jacob Root and Garrett freshman Connor Kissinger finished sixth in 3:30.45.
The Thunder had two teams finish in the distance medley relay. The team of junior and Westview graduate Derek Miller, Gladieux, Neuzerling and O’Brien finishing fourth in a school-record time of 10:28.83. That is the fastest time in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the ninth fastest in NCAA Division III.
The old record was 10:39.83 set in 2016 by the team of Michael Becker, Robert Lewis Duke Jordan Zamarron and Gregory Littlejohn.
The team of Schrope, Pearson, Williamson and Kendallville junior Noah Acker finished a spot back in fifth place after a combined time of 10:47.69.
Off the track, sophomore Noah McClellan was fifth in the triple jump after a top leap of 41-1.75 and senior Mitch Martin was fifth in the weight throw at 53-7.5. Williams was 11th in the long jump at 21-0.75, and junior Nicolas Kane was 14th in the shot put at 43-11.25.
The top finishing distance medley relay teams for both the Trine men and women were named MIAA Runners of the Week on Monday.
The Thunder teams will compete in the DePauw University Invitational this coming Saturday. The first events are slated to start at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.