HUNTERTOWN — Both Northrop and DeKalb probably lamented not being able to get the one key hit in Monday’s Class 4A sectional championship game at Carroll.
Both teams threatened in nearly every inning, but most of the time, they were just threats.
It was easier to take for Northrop, however, as the Bruins scratched out one more run, and took a 2-1 victory and the sectional title.
Northrop (13-15) advanced to Saturday’s regional at Kokomo to face the Lafayette Jeff sectional winner, either Harrison or McCutcheon.
DeKalb had beaten Northrop 14-5 in the first week of April on a cold, wet, miserable afternoon. Few expected that to be any indicator of what would happen Monday, and it wasn’t.
The Bruins stranded 12 runners while the Barons left eight on in a tense championship game. Pitchers on both sides pitched into and out of trouble all day. Both teams hit into tough luck, with sharply hit balls becoming outs.
Northrop right-hander Greg Allen scattered six hits and struck out five. In the sixth and seventh innings, he started with two outs on two pitches.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would score one run on six hits,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “Our bats were clicking, we were squaring balls up, but we just couldn’t get a big hit when we needed one today.
“That’s the game of baseball sometimes. It’s a cruel game. It’s not a fair game. You just have to take the good with the bad. Today we couldn’t come up with the clutch hit.”
Northrop took the lead for good in the fifth. Luke Siren doubled to the gap in left-center, and went to third on a wild pitch. DeKalb center fielder Steele Jackson made a leaping catch on Jon Ummel’s liner, but Siren was able to tag up and score to give the Bruins their 2-1 lead on Ummel’s second sacrifice fly of the game.
DeKalb (19-12) got a heroic, seven-inning relief performance from Bryce Dobson. He entered after the bases had been walked full in the first inning, and escaped that jam. He allowed seven hits and struck out three.
“He came in a really tough spot in the first and got us through that, and definitely pitched well enough to win,” Murdock said. “He changes speed so well and has hitters off balance. He definitely gave us a chance to win.”
DeKalb took a 1-0 lead in the second when Nolan Nack walked and advanced to third on a hit by Alex Leslie. Nack scored on Parker Smith’s infield single.
The Bruins tied it after again loading the bases with nobody out in the third. Ummel delivered a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Allen.
Both teams turned double plays off line drives. The Bruins let Kaden Greer’s pop-up drop along the first-base line with one out in the fourth. Smith lined one hard directly at right fielder Adrian Kolbasky, who easily doubled off pinch runner Donnie Wiley to close the inning.
After DeKalb had left runners at second and third in the sixth, Northrop loaded the bases with one down the seventh. Nolan Nack dove to his left to spear a line drive at third, then dove again to the third-base bag to double off the runner.
Nack and the other seniors did a good job leading the Barons after they had lost their junior season due to COVID.
“This group of seniors have set the standards high for the future classes,” Murdock said. “The juniors and sophomores and freshmen know exactly what we expect now. I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors to battle through this season with.”
